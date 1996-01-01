Geraldton-export-scale-renewable-investment

About GERI

The GERI concept is a 100 per cent bp owned, large-scale integrated renewables and green hydrogen project, targeting sales to domestic and international markets in the 2030s.





The plan is for it to be a phased development involving 10GW+ of wind and solar generation used to produce power and green hydrogen for domestic consumption and export.





Subject to regulatory approvals and agreements with landowners, wind turbines and solar panel arrays could be located on land in proximity to proposed downstream facilities at the Oakajee Strategic Industrial Area.



bp has recently been allocated 210 hectares at Oakajee (subject to agreeing the terms of a lease with DevelopmentWA), which has the potential to be developed into a world-class renewable energy-powered hydrogen production hub creating local jobs and clean energy industry opportunities.



Delivering low-carbon opportunities



GERI is designed to help decarbonise heavy industry, power networks and long-haul heavy transport and potentially deliver a range of new low-carbon opportunities for the Mid West region.

It is expected that around 1,000 jobs could be associated with GERI during construction of the renewables and hydrogen infrastructure, and approximately 100 jobs during its 50+ years of operation.





A new port and electricity transmission infrastructure will be required to enable the supply of clean energy domestically and internationally.



Phase one



Phase one of the project will involve renewable land development and engineering. It seeks to develop over 3GW of wind and solar to produce renewable power and green hydrogen.

bp will also work with State and Federal governments to advance plans for the development of shared infrastructure, such as a port and electricity transmission, to enable the supply of clean energy domestically and internationally.





Subject to agreements with landowners, and regulatory approvals, wind turbines and solar panels could be located on Mid West farmland.



bp will work closely with landowners, neighbours, and the broader community to develop GERI in a way that prioritises safety, sustainability, and the long-term benefits of a clean energy transition.

