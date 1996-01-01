Our plans

Our plans will build upon bp’s decades of refining experience at Kwinana and will help create local jobs.

Part of the transition includes furthering plans for a biorefinery to produce sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel from vegetable oils, animal fats and other biowaste products.

Our plans for the biorefinery will use the processing infrastructure formerly used for hydrocarbon refining (like processing units, storage tanks, pipelines and utilities) and install new equipment capable of producing up to 10kbd of renewable fuel daily.

The site

The bp Kwinana Energy Hub is located on Mason Road, Kwinana. It was established in 1955 and operated as a fuel refinery until early 2021. The site currently operates as an import terminal. Since refinery closure bp has preserved some processing equipment and has prepared others for removal in support of land reuse.

The planned biorefinery and all supporting infrastructure will be contained within the site, on land zoned for industrial use.

Energy transition

bp has ambitions to be net zero by 2050, including at our operational sites and in the products we supply. Renewable fuel production is an important part of this transition as it provides a reduced carbon fuel source for hard-to-abate sectors, including heavy industry, aviation, mining and transport.

The biorefinery

Following the safe refinery closure, bp preserved its two hydrofining units and some site utilities infrastructure for their reuse as a biorefinery. Some onsite tanks will also be converted to store biowaste feedstocks and chemicals required for renewable fuel production. In addition, bp plans to construct a hydrogen generation unit, pre-treatment unit​, product fractionation unit​ and other supporting infrastructure.

These biorefinery facilities will integrate with the existing fuel import terminal and future plans for the clean energy hub site.

Feedstock

Feedstocks include animal fats (or tallow), used vegetable oils and other biowaste products, sourced domestically or imported.

Like our fuel supply chain, our biowaste feedstocks will be subject to bp’s supply requirements, including certification of sustainable sourcing.

All feedstocks, chemicals and other products required for processing will be subject to bp’s stringent safety requirements for storage and handling.

Approvals

As part of the environmental approval process, this project will be referred to the WA Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) under the Environmental Protection Act 1986 (WA). Several studies are being undertaken to assess the environmental and social impact from the project as part of this process.

Safety

All site operations, including the construction of and operation of the biorefinery, will be in accordance with bp’s safety requirements. bp’s operations are also subject to licences and regulatory requirements. bp also maintains onsite emergency response capability and is a member of the Kwinana Incident Management Authority.

Impact on community

Being located within an established industrial area, within an operational site, we will work with our industrial neighbours to mitigate impacts during construction and operation.

Find out more

For further information about the Kwinana Energy Hub, email kwinananergyhub@bp.com

