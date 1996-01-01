We are advantaged with our access to an abundance of renewable resources in Australia and bp is investing in renewables which will play a key role in reducing emissions, while supporting economic growth.
While much of this is new to many players in our industry, bp has been rapidly expanding its skills in unlocking opportunities across emerging technologies and renewables around the world. This includes onshore and offshore wind, bioenergy, solar power, and more recently, hydrogen.
Given our global expertise and access to resources and capabilities, we can offer these diverse sources of energy at scale.
While we continue to explore these opportunities in Australia, we are seeking early positions in hydrogen and building our solar portfolio through our partnership with Lightsource bp.
bp undertook a feasibility study into an export-scale renewable hydrogen production facility in Western Australia, an important step forward in developing green hydrogen/ammonia supply chains across Australia and the world.
The investment of (AUS) $2.7 million from bp, and $1.7 million from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) has delivered a detailed techno-economic evaluation of pilot and commercial scale green ammonia production plants in Geraldton, WA.
The study helps bp and the energy sector better understand the potential of using hydrogen to export renewable energy at scale.
The development of a hydrogen fuels value chain is a key milestone in the decarbonization of the global energy system.
bp is aiming to establish an integrated commercial-scale hydrogen supply chain that encompasses production, transportation and storage, with the goal of delivering liquefied hydrogen to Asia and global markets.
