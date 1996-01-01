We are advantaged with our access to an abundance of renewable resources in Australia and bp is investing in renewables which will play a key role in reducing emissions, while supporting economic growth.



While much of this is new to many players in our industry, bp has been rapidly expanding its skills in unlocking opportunities across emerging technologies and renewables around the world. This includes onshore and offshore wind, bioenergy, solar power, and more recently, hydrogen.



Given our global expertise and access to resources and capabilities, we can offer these diverse sources of energy at scale.



While we continue to explore these opportunities in Australia, we are seeking early positions in hydrogen and building our solar portfolio through our partnership with Lightsource bp.

