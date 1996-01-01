Our focus on sustainability and community

We believe creating value for our stakeholders – society, employees, customers and shareholders is key to the long-term resilience and value of our business.

As we shift to an Integrated Energy Company, we will do so in a way that supports the communities in which we operate. For more than 100 years in Australia, bp has been active in the community – and we know our success is built on strong and prosperous communities.

We look to develop long-term strategic partnerships based on trust and mutual respect. These partnerships will help us drive progress, provide skills and expertise, and together with our stakeholders shape the future.

