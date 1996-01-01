Our focus on sustainability and community

We believe creating value for our stakeholders – society, employees, customers and shareholders is key to the long-term resilience and value of our business.
As we shift to an Integrated Energy Company, we will do so in a way that supports the communities in which we operate. For more than 100 years in Australia, bp has been active in the community – and we know our success is built on strong and prosperous communities.
We look to develop long-term strategic partnerships based on trust and mutual respect. These partnerships will help us drive progress, provide skills and expertise, and together with our stakeholders shape the future.
Through our partnership with OzHarvest, we strive to create positive change by helping vulnerable Australians. bp fuels OzHarvest’s 65 yellow vans, enabling 25 million nourishing meals to be delivered each year to people in need. Over the last five years, this partnership has helped OzHarvest divert over 40 million kgs from landfill and reduced 80 million kgs of CO2.
Our bp people volunteer their time too, and participate in programs including Cooking for a Cause, food rescue and CEO Cookoff. During our partnership we have also provided over 700,000 meals from 120 bp stores across the country.
Ronni Kahn, CEO OzHarvest
This partnership is helping us to deliver on our carbon ambitions while also driving Aim 15 enhance wellbeing of our sustainability frame.
bp provide support to Melbourne Business School’s MURRA program, a three-month course which empowers established Indigenous business owners and leaders to succeed by building business and personal development skills.
We know that developing Indigenous entrepreneurs adds capacity to the Indigenous Business Sector, and our proud and long-standing history of supporting Indigenous businesses and the MURRA program means we can help contribute to the success of productive careers and fulfilling lives for Indigenous Australians. We have also supported Melbourne Business School’s first of its kind research into the Indigenous Business Sector, to better understand the significant contribution this sector provides Australia’s economy.
This partnership is helping us to deliver Aim 13 sustainable livelihoods and Aim 14 greater diversity, equity and inclusion for our workforce and customers, and to increase supplier diversity spend to $1 billion of our sustainability frame.