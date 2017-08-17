First half 2017 results

ACG participating interests are: BP (35.8 per cent), SOCAR (11.6 per cent), Chevron (11.3 per cent), INPEX (11 per cent), Statoil (8.6 per cent), ExxonMobil (8 per cent), TPAO (6.8 per cent), ITOCHU (4.3 per cent), ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL) (2.7 per cent).



BP Exploration (Caspian Sea) Limited is the operator on behalf of the Contractor Parties to the ACG Production Sharing Agreement.

In the first half of 2017, we spent more than $230 million in operating expenditure and about $601 million in capital expenditure on ACG activities.



Production

In the first half, ACG continued to safely and reliably deliver stable production. Total ACG production for the two quarters was on average 585,000 barrels per day (b/d) (about 106 million barrels or over 14 million tonnes in total) from the Chirag (56,000 b/d), Central Azeri (129,000 b/d), West Azeri (116,000 b/d), East Azeri (77,000 b/d), Deepwater Gunashli (120,000 b/d) and West Chirag (87,000 b/d) platforms.



At the end of the first half, 112 oil wells were producing, while 48 wells were used for gas or water injection.



Drilling and completion



ACG completed 11 oil producers and 2 water injector wells during the first half of 2017.



Associated gas



In the first half of 2017, ACG delivered an average of about 10 million cubic metres per day of ACG associated gas to SOCAR (1.8 billion cubic metres in total), primarily at the Sangachal Terminal but also to SOCAR’s Oil Rocks facility. The remainder of the associated gas produced was re-injected for reservoir pressure maintenance.





