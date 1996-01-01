Site traffic information and cookies

Our strategy will enable us to pivot from being an international oil company focused on producing resources to an integrated energy company focused on delivering solutions for customers
bp’s strategy – graphic

Our strategy

Building on our purpose, together with our beliefs about the future of energy systems and changing customer demands, our strategy is built on three focus areas of activity and three sources of differentiation to amplify value

Read more about our strategy

Our purpose 

Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives
Reimagining energy ‎–‎ photo montage

We want to be an energy company with purpose; one that is trusted by society, valued by shareholders and motivating for everyone who works at bp.

 

We believe we have the experience and expertise, the relationships and the reach, the skill and the will, to do this.

Read more about our purpose

Our transformation

By 2030, we aim to be a different kind of energy company
Globe photo montage
We’re decarbonizing and diversifying our business and we’re accelerating our net zero ambition. Our aim is to be net zero by 2050 or sooner across operations, production and sales.
Discover more about our transformation

Our aims and objectives

Our ambition is supported by 20 aims. These are examined in our sustainability frame, which underpins our strategy and puts our purpose into action
#bpNetZero image of a road through a forest

Our sustainability frame sets out aims in the areas where we believe we can make the biggest difference for bp, our stakeholders and society.

 

We’ve set aims for each of our focus areas: 

 

  • 10 aims to get bp to net zero and help the world get there too
  • five aims to improve people’s lives
  • five aims to care for our planet.
Our sustainability aims
Read more about our sustainability frame

