Carbon offset fuel cards for fleet users

Fleet managers in the UK, The Netherlands, Austria and Germany have a simple and cost-effective way to track, manage and reduce their fuel related carbon emissions for their fleet with bp, Aral and bp Carbon Connect.
Together, we’ve introduced an integrated ‘smart’ fuel card and carbon management programme with three outstanding features. Holders of the bp Plus and Komfort fuel cards are able to:
This package provides a comprehensive carbon management solution for business drivers and can be fully integrated into the existing company processes of both large companies with a sizable fleet and smaller businesses with only a few vehicles.
Residual emissions are offset through the bp Carbon Connect service which purchases and retires carbon credits on behalf of customers, supporting carbon reduction projects that also seek to provide economic, social and environmental benefits to the communities they serve.
In 2021, fleets using bp Plus and Komfort fuel cards helped customers offset 192 ,000 tonnes CO2e (carbon dioxide equivalent)*
*Methodology based on DEFRA’s emission conversion factors for greenhouse gas company reporting.
Auto Windscreens case study
Auto Windscreens is using bp fuel cards to reduce and offset their fleet emissions.
Watch this short video to find out how its helping to support the sustainability strategy and boost the brand.