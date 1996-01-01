Our carbon credit portfolio

bp Carbon Connect's carbon offsetting services purchase and retire carbon credits on your behalf. The credits are sourced from a range of different carbon reduction or avoidance projects around the world.





We work with bp's Low Carbon Trading team which assesses whether projects from which we purchase carbon credits meet robust, industry standards and the carbon reductions or emissions avoided are real, unique, permanent and would not have happened without the project being developed. We work in-accordance with the International Carbon Reduction and Offset Alliance (ICROA) Code of Practice which sets out standards for offset inclusive carbon management.

In addition, bp Carbon Connect and the Low Carbon Trading team assess the projects by reference to each project’s social, economic and environmentalcontributions – these are known as ‘co-benefits’ and are reviewed using the United Nations 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (the SDGs). The SDGs provide an international blueprint for “peace and prosperity for people and the planet” that recognizes that ending poverty must go hand-in-hand with strategies that improve health and education, reduce inequality, and spur economic growth – all while contributing to carbon reduction.

The bp Carbon Connect portfolio for 2023 includes carbon credits from projects in Guatemala, Brazil, Malaysia and Chile. We acquire credits from projects in a range of geographies and using a variety of technology types including the installation of fuel-efficient cookstoves, renewable wind power, and landfill gas capture and use.