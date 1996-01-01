What's the project about? The CTL Landfill Gas Project is a landfill gas collection and flare project in São Paulo. The project’s core idea is to avoid methane emissions from the landfill.



The CTL Landfill Gas Project collects and flares the methane to supply a customer through a dedicated pipeline, reducing uncontrolled release to the atmosphere.



How does the project generate carbon credits?

Burning methane in flares and/or group generators results in a reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. This is also achieved by supplying customers with the landfill gas through a dedicated pipeline.

