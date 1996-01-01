Site Traffic Information and Cookies

We use cookies (and equivalent technologies) to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and third parties to tailor the ads you see when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites in the same online network, including social networks. By clicking 'Agree', you agree to these uses of cookies. If you do not agree or if you would like more information, you can manage your cookie preferences opposite.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Our carbon credit portfolio
  3. CTL Landfill Gas Project – Brazil

Avoid methane emissions from the landfill.

Landfill gas, Brazil

Landfill gas, Brazil – map and UN goals

Project name

CTL Landfill Gas Project

Project location

São Paulo, Brazil

Funder and developer

EcoUrbis Ambiental S/A

Norwegian Ministry of Climate and Environment

First Climate (Switzerland) AG

Allcot AG

Standard

Clean Development Mechanism (CDM)

Estimated Carbon Saving per year

1,117,018 metric tonnes CO2 equivalent per annum

Information Sources
Data and information has been taken from the following project documentation publicly available on the Clean Development Mechanism registry website:

 

Project Design Document

https://cdm.unfccc.int/UserManagement/FileStorage/JHA5VR7G4P8IOD6L9X3YB0KETZSQMU

 

Validation Opinion Report

https://cdm.unfccc.int/UserManagement/FileStorage/WH5Q8OSPAZ3J6RXEVI40D29L1N7BUG

 

Monitoring Report

https://cdm.unfccc.int/UserManagement/FileStorage/AZ7SLM5KT3UHIQYPXREV6JN92BDOCW

What's the project about?

The CTL Landfill Gas Project is a landfill gas collection and flare project in São Paulo. The project’s core idea is to avoid methane emissions from the landfill.
The CTL Landfill Gas Project collects and flares the methane to supply a customer through a dedicated pipeline, reducing uncontrolled release to the atmosphere.
Brazil-landfill

How does the project generate carbon credits?

Burning methane in flares and/or group generators results in a reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. This is also achieved by supplying customers with the landfill gas through a dedicated pipeline.

Brazil-landfill

What are the wider benefits of the project?

The project activity is designed to improve the local environmental condition and create new jobs in construction, operations and maintenance, landscaping, plumbing, monitoring and security. The project developer, EcoUrbis, claims to be carrying out the “Programa de Educação Ambiental” to educate children, teachers and local communities about issues related to municipal solid waste, from waste generation to final disposal. EcoUrbis also plans to integrate employees, social entities and institutions located in São Paulo through work prevention and security, general occupational health and technology and “know how” evolution initiatives.

Brazil-landfill