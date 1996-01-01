Project name
CTL Landfill Gas Project
–
Project location
São Paulo, Brazil
–
Funder and developer
EcoUrbis Ambiental S/A
Norwegian Ministry of Climate and Environment
First Climate (Switzerland) AG
Allcot AG
–
Standard
Clean Development Mechanism (CDM)
–
Estimated Carbon Saving per year
1,117,018 metric tonnes CO2 equivalent per annum
–
Information Sources
Data and information has been taken from the following project documentation publicly available on the Clean Development Mechanism registry website:
Project Design Document
https://cdm.unfccc.int/UserManagement/FileStorage/JHA5VR7G4P8IOD6L9X3YB0KETZSQMU
Validation Opinion Report
https://cdm.unfccc.int/UserManagement/FileStorage/WH5Q8OSPAZ3J6RXEVI40D29L1N7BUG
Monitoring Report
https://cdm.unfccc.int/UserManagement/FileStorage/AZ7SLM5KT3UHIQYPXREV6JN92BDOCW
Burning methane in flares and/or group generators results in a reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. This is also achieved by supplying customers with the landfill gas through a dedicated pipeline.
The project activity is designed to improve the local environmental condition and create new jobs in construction, operations and maintenance, landscaping, plumbing, monitoring and security. The project developer, EcoUrbis, claims to be carrying out the “Programa de Educação Ambiental” to educate children, teachers and local communities about issues related to municipal solid waste, from waste generation to final disposal. EcoUrbis also plans to integrate employees, social entities and institutions located in São Paulo through work prevention and security, general occupational health and technology and “know how” evolution initiatives.