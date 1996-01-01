Site Traffic Information and Cookies

Energy diversification, improved water quality

Landfill gas, Brazil

Landfill gas, Brazil – map and UN goals

Project name

Brazil NovaGerar Landfill gas to energy project

Link to project documentation

https://cdm.unfccc.int/Projects/DB/DNV-CUK1095236970.6/view

Project location

Nova Iguaçu, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Funder and developer

Developer Haztec Tecnologia e Planejamento Ambiental S.A. (Brazil)

Standard

Clean Development Mechanism (CDM)

Estimated Carbon Saving per year

The project is estimated to reduce GHG emissions by 599,273 tonnes of carbon emissions each year

 

Data and information has been taken from the publicly available documentation on the registry websites.

What's the project about?

The Brazil NovaGerar Landfill Gas to Energy project is a Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) project located 10km from the centre of Nova Iguaçu, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
The Brazil NovaGerar Landfill Gas to Energy project collects methane and flares it to generate electricity for the local grid, reducing reliance on the more carbon intensive average grid electricity

How does the project generate carbon credits?

The project will collect and flare landfill gas (LFG), thereby reducing uncontrolled release of methane, and generate electricity from LFG, reducing CO2 emissions associated to the use of grid electricity.

What are the wider benefits of the project?

Contaminated leachate and surface run-off from existing dumpsites are affecting ground and surface water quality. The uncontrolled release of landfill gas (LFG) is similarly impacting the environment and leading to risks of explosions in uncontrolled open dumpsites. With the operation of the NovaGerar Landfills (NGLF), leachate runoff into local water sources and the potential for explosions are greatly reduced. The project will also have a limited, but positive impact on local employment through the recruitment of staff for day-to-day operation of the landfill facilities.