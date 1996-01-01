What's the project about? The Brazil NovaGerar Landfill Gas to Energy project is a Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) project located 10km from the centre of Nova Iguaçu, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.



The Brazil NovaGerar Landfill Gas to Energy project collects methane and flares it to generate electricity for the local grid, reducing reliance on the more carbon intensive average grid electricity



How does the project generate carbon credits?

The project will collect and flare landfill gas (LFG), thereby reducing uncontrolled release of methane, and generate electricity from LFG, reducing CO2 emissions associated to the use of grid electricity.

