Project name
Brazil NovaGerar Landfill gas to energy project
–
Link to project documentation
https://cdm.unfccc.int/Projects/DB/DNV-CUK1095236970.6/view
–
Project location
Nova Iguaçu, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
–
Funder and developer
Developer Haztec Tecnologia e Planejamento Ambiental S.A. (Brazil)
–
Standard
Clean Development Mechanism (CDM)
–
Estimated Carbon Saving per year
The project is estimated to reduce GHG emissions by 599,273 tonnes of carbon emissions each year
Data and information has been taken from the publicly available documentation on the registry websites.
–
The project will collect and flare landfill gas (LFG), thereby reducing uncontrolled release of methane, and generate electricity from LFG, reducing CO2 emissions associated to the use of grid electricity.
Contaminated leachate and surface run-off from existing dumpsites are affecting ground and surface water quality. The uncontrolled release of landfill gas (LFG) is similarly impacting the environment and leading to risks of explosions in uncontrolled open dumpsites. With the operation of the NovaGerar Landfills (NGLF), leachate runoff into local water sources and the potential for explosions are greatly reduced. The project will also have a limited, but positive impact on local employment through the recruitment of staff for day-to-day operation of the landfill facilities.