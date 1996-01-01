Displacing fossil fuel consumption with wind power energy generation results in a reduction of greenhouse gas emissions that are real, measurable and give long-term benefits to the mitigation of climate change.

What are the wider benefits of the project?

The project is contributing to Chile’s sustainable development by using wind energy to generate electricity, while mitigating the fossil fuel-fired power plants. The government concluded that the project contributes to sustainable development and approved the Environmental Impact Assessment.

The project’s monitoring report also stated that local employment was created during the project construction and operation period, which resulted in the creation of further indirect jobs in the professional services industry as well as auxiliary and assistance services such as transport, hotel management and food supply.

The project developer has stated that the project improved local income levels and living standards, as well as reducing dependence on fossil fuels.

