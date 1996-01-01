What is carbon offsetting

Carbon offsets are created through financing activities that reduce GHG emissions or absorb carbon dioxide (CO2).
That could be initiatives that provide lower carbon alternatives, like renewable energy or cookstoves to replace open fires.
Or it could be projects that protect or enhance natural resources that absorb carbon from the atmosphere – such as land and forests.
These projects are awarded a carbon credit for each tonne of carbon reduced or avoided. The carbon credits are certified and issued by an independent body such as the UN CDM, Gold Standard or Verra.
By creating a market where people can buy and sell carbon ‘credits’ – a greenhouse gas emission on one part of the planet can be offset by a reduction somewhere else.
bp Carbon Connect believes in ‘offsetting done well’ so we work to a rigorous assessment criteria and selection process that seek to ensure the integrity of the emissions reductions and the positive impact on the communities the projects operate in.
The bp Carbon Connect service has helped customer reduce and offset millions of tonnes of carbon. In addition, the offset projects we have supported have also contributed to improving the lives of people in communities around the world through better access to energy, health, education, and jobs, and protecting thousands of hectares of globally significant habitat.
We source carbon credits from a portfolio of high-quality offset projects .
How does carbon offsetting work
Adam Hart-Davis explains offsetting
These projects help improve livelihoods in the communities where they're based.