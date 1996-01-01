What is carbon offsetting

Carbon offsets are created through financing activities that reduce GHG emissions or absorb carbon dioxide (CO 2 ).

Carbon offsetting is used to compensate for your emissions by funding an equivalent carbon dioxide saving elsewhere

That could be initiatives that provide lower carbon alternatives, like renewable energy or cookstoves to replace open fires.



Or it could be projects that protect or enhance natural resources that absorb carbon from the atmosphere – such as land and forests.

These projects are awarded a carbon credit for each tonne of carbon reduced or avoided. The carbon credits are certified and issued by an independent body such as the UN CDM, Gold Standard or Verra.