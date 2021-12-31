Site Traffic Information and Cookies

The bp Target Neutral service works closely with Castrol – one of the world’s leading manufacturers and distributors of premium lubricating oils


Castrol have developed a range of carbon neutral products for individuals and businesses including logistics companies, fleet operators, vehicle workshop owners and even wind farm electricity generators.

Carbon neutral products and services

In 2014, Castrol became the first company in the world to offer a carbon neutral lubricant, verified and assured by an independent third party to be carbon neutral in accordance with PAS 2060 , an internationally recognized specification for the demonstration of carbon neutrality.

 

All products in the programme have achieved carbon neutrality in accordance with PAS 2060 at 31st December 2021 with the commitment to maintain to 31st December 2022, for the period commencing 1st January 2022, DNV certified.

 

PAS 2060 specifies a four-stage process to demonstrate carbon neutrality which includes:

  • Assessment of GHG emissions based on accurate measurement data
  • Reduction of emissions through a target-driven carbon management plan
  • Offsetting of excess emissions, often by purchasing carbon credits
  • Documentation and verification through qualifying explanatory statements and public disclosure 
Path 360 logo

Castrol's Path360 sustainability programme

Carbon neutral lubricants in the Path360 range include:
Certified carbon neutral lubricants