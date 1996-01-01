Our carbon offset project portfolio

By taking action to offset your carbon emissions, you are purchasing carbon offsetting services from bp Target Neutral who will purchase and retire carbon credits on your behalf. The credits are sourced from a range of different carbon reduction or avoidance projects around the world.



We work with bp’s Low Carbon Trading team which ensures that the projects from which we purchase carbon credits meet robust, industry standards so that we know the carbon reductions or emissions avoided are real, unique, permanent and would not have happened without the project being developed. We work in-accordance with the International Carbon Reduction and Offset Alliance (ICROA) Code of Practice which sets out standards for offset inclusive carbon management.

bp Target Neutral and the Low Carbon Trading team assess the projects by reference to each project’s social, economic and environmental contributions – these are known as ‘co-benefits’ and are reviewed using the United Nations 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (the SDGs). The SDGs provide an international blueprint for ”peace and prosperity for people and the planet” that recognizes that ending poverty must go hand-in-hand with strategies that improve health and education, reduce inequality, and spur economic growth – all while contributing to carbon reduction.

The bp Target Neutral portfolio for 2021 includes carbon offsetting projects in China, Guatemala and India. In addition to the three projects we have highlighted here, we also support projects in a wide range of geographies and technology types including renewable power, landfill gas capture and use and fossil to biomass fuel switching.