Offset projects from our previous portfolios

2021 Portfolio

Bangladesh leak detection and repair Standard: CDM Location: Bangladesh Project overview: Some parts of the TITAS gas network are more than 50 years old with possibility of substantial leakage through the system. A systematic survey to detect leaks and repair of faulty joints is being undertaken to achieve the twin goals of reducing wastage of valuable gas and methane emission to the atmosphere which is twenty-five times more potent a greenhouse gas compared with carbon dioxide.

Implementation of this project is expected to reduce emissions by more than 4 million tons of CO 2 equivalent (tCO 2 e) GHG per year, generating around 40 million tCO 2 e Certified Emission Reductions (CER) over the next 10 years.

REDD project in Brazil nut concessions in Madre de Dios Standard: VCS Location: Peru Project overview: In the Peruvian Amazon, this community partnership project is enhancing the livelihood strategies of Brazil nut producers and provide incentives to maintain the forest on which they depend. The project aims to reduce emissions that deforestation could produce within the project areas, and implement a socio-environmental management plan that will also contribute to the economic development of the Brazil nut concessionaires.

Korat Waste to Energy

Standard: CDM

Location: Thailand



Project overview: The Korat Waste to Energy Project is an anaerobic digestion project treating waste water into clean thermal energy. The Korat Waste to Energy project was expanded to treat solid waste and excess biogas was used to generate electricity. and displace grid fed electricity.



Fertinal Nitrous Oxide Abatement Project Standard: CDM

Location: Mexico

Project overview: Mexican agriculture is a significant source of greenhouse gases, mainly cause through nitrogen fertilisation. The purpose of the project is to reduce the current emissions of nitrous oxide from the production of nitric acid. The project works by deploying a new environmentally clean technology to Mexico which is not even common industrial practise yet in developed countries to decompose and reduce nitrous oxide.



Switching of fuel from coal to palm oil mill biomass waste residues Standard: CDM

Location: Costa Rica

Project overview: The project funds the installation of a biomass fuelled boiler at a soy bean mill to supply steam for internal production processes, displacing a coal-fired boiler. Coal will be replaced by palm kernel shells, empty fruit bunches and other type of renewable biomass available in the area, saving coal consumption and consequently reducing carbon emissions.

El Arrayan Wind Farm Standard: CDM

Location: Chile Project overview: The 115MW El Arrayán wind power plant is one of the largest wind energy facilities in Chile. Located about 400km north of Santiago in the coastal zone of Ovalle, the project provides enough clean and renewable energy to serve up to 200,000 local homes each year.



San Pedro Wind Farm Standard: CDM

Location: Chile

Project overview: San Pedro Wind Farm is a wind farm in the heights of Chiloé Island in Chile. The wind farm was built to produce 252 MW of clean renewable energy. The local community of San Pedro benefited initially by the improvement of roads and the school infrastructure that were part of the project.

