Offset projects from our previous portfolios

CDM
Bangladesh
Some parts of the TITAS gas network are more than 50 years old with possibility of substantial leakage through the system. A systematic survey to detect leaks and repair of faulty joints is being undertaken to achieve the twin goals of reducing wastage of valuable gas and methane emission to the atmosphere which is twenty-five times more potent a greenhouse gas compared with carbon dioxide.
Implementation of this project is expected to reduce emissions by more than 4 million tons of CO2 equivalent (tCO2e) GHG per year, generating around 40 million tCO2e Certified Emission Reductions (CER) over the next 10 years.
VCS
Peru
In the Peruvian Amazon, this community partnership project is enhancing the livelihood strategies of Brazil nut producers and provide incentives to maintain the forest on which they depend.
The project aims to reduce emissions that deforestation could produce within the project areas, and implement a socio-environmental management plan that will also contribute to the economic development of the Brazil nut concessionaires.
CDM
Thailand
The Korat Waste to Energy Project is an anaerobic digestion project treating waste water into clean thermal energy. The Korat Waste to Energy project was expanded to treat solid waste and excess biogas was used to generate electricity. and displace grid fed electricity.
CDM
Mexico
Mexican agriculture is a significant source of greenhouse gases, mainly cause through nitrogen fertilisation. The purpose of the project is to reduce the current emissions of nitrous oxide from the production of nitric acid.
The project works by deploying a new environmentally clean technology to Mexico which is not even common industrial practise yet in developed countries to decompose and reduce nitrous oxide.
CDM
Costa Rica
The project funds the installation of a biomass fuelled boiler at a soy bean mill to supply steam for internal production processes, displacing a coal-fired boiler. Coal will be replaced by palm kernel shells, empty fruit bunches and other type of renewable biomass available in the area, saving coal consumption and consequently reducing carbon emissions.
CDM
Chile
The 115MW El Arrayán wind power plant is one of the largest wind energy facilities in Chile. Located about 400km north of Santiago in the coastal zone of Ovalle, the project provides enough clean and renewable energy to serve up to 200,000 local homes each year.
CDM
Chile
San Pedro Wind Farm is a wind farm in the heights of Chiloé Island in Chile. The wind farm was built to produce 252 MW of clean renewable energy. The local community of San Pedro benefited initially by the improvement of roads and the school infrastructure that were part of the project.
CDM
Brazil
The objective of the project is to capture and to flare/combustion the landfill gas produced in a new landfill in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The project activity will result in greenhouse gas emissions reduction from limiting unnecessary flaring methane and though supplying the captured methane to a nearby energy producer. This process then provides clean electricity for the local community and the landfill facilities, reducing reliance on the fossil fuel fed national grid.
VCS
Zambia
The Lower Zambezi REDD+ project aims to protect the Rufunsa Conservancy, a 41,160-hectare area adjacent to the Lower Zambezi National Park - one of the last intact areas of forest in Lusaka Province. It also provides training and support to hundreds of households in conservation farming practices, which help farmers to generate higher yields through more efficient farming practices.
CDM & Gold Standard
China
The project has helped equip nearly 400,000 low income households with biodigesters and efficient cook stoves to replace solid fuels such as wood and coal with biogas that is fed into appliances such as cookstoves, rice cookers, water heaters and lighting.
VCS
Mexico
This project provides households with a fuel-efficient ONIL (concrete) stove that reduces the amount of firewood required. This helps rural families across Mexico benefit from reduced fuel costs thanks to increased efficiency of the cookstoves compared to open fires. ONIL cookstoves use chimney flues to exhaust cooking gases outside of the building, which means families who are part of the project are less likely to suffer from respiratory illnesses.
Gold Standard
Indonesia
bp Target Neutral is supporting finance for the BIRU project in Indonesia that enables households to produce their own low cost, low carbon energy from animal dung by using biogas digesters. As a result, more than 100,000 people across ten rural provinces, are benefitting from cooking, heating and generating light using low carbon biogas.
Gold Standard
China
This project utilizes biomass/agricultural residue (mainly cotton stalks) to generate renewable electricity in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in China. The project involves the installation of a 12MW biomass power plant which will utilize 130,000 tonnes of biomass residues to generate 59 000 MWh per year to the Northwest China Power Grid.
VCS
Brazil
Three ceramic production facilities in Rio De Janerio State now create sustainable terracotta briquettes for the building industry by switching the fuel source they used in their kilns. Instead of using around 4.1 million litres of fuel oil per year to create about 60,000 tonnes of ceramics, each now uses biomass in their kilns. The project also supports a rural primary school, a school for children and young adults with mental and physical disabilities and a music project for underprivileged kids.
VCS
Brazil
Kamiranga is a ceramic factory producing bricks located in northern Brazil, in the municipality of São Miguel do Guamá (PA). In the past, the factory used native Amazon firewood as fuel to produce its ceramic pieces. This project funded the factory switching to fuelling its kilns using exclusively renewable fuels, such as açai seeds and sawdust. The switch to renewable fuels created reductions in atmospheric Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions.
VCS
China
These small-scale hydropower stations provide enough renewable electricity to supply more than half a million Chinese homes. This helps to ensure remote communities have a reliable electricity supply. The project displaces electricity generated by grid-connected fossil fuel-based power plants. As well as helping finance the small hydropower plants, the revenue from carbon offsets has funded several community-based activities such as a sustainable agricultural training programme, a public library, eco-education programmes for children and hydropower station safety training.
VCS
USA
Proceeds from carbon credit sales are invested into sustainability projects on campus, allowing institutions to achieve greater emissions reductions and pushing communities to develop clean, efficient energy systems.
CDM
India
The Bagepalli Coolie Sangha Biogas Project in the state of Karnataka in south west India has equipped around 5,485 rural homes with biodigesters and efficient cook stoves that produce low carbon biogas for cooking rather than using solid fuels such as firewood. The finance goes towards projects that not only reduce carbon but free up time for activities that help women supplement household incomes and enable them to play a wider role in their communities.