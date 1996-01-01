Project name
Cabo Leones Wind Farm, Chile
–
Project location
Chile
–
Funder and developer
Ibereólica Cabo Leones I S.A.;
Aprovechamientos Energéticos S.A.;
ALLCOT COLOMBIA SAS
–
Standard
531,725 metric tonnes CO2 equivalent over a 2 year monitoring period
–
Information Sources
Data and information has been taken from the following project documentation publicly available on the Clean Development Mechanism registry website:
–
Project Design Document
https://cdm.unfccc.int/UserManagement/FileStorage/4Z0UMFSDG3NKW7TYXR6IQ25JPVCHL8
Validation Report
https://cdm.unfccc.int/UserManagement/FileStorage/ARQ8P5I2EFNVZ7SXTD16MKG94BJO0U
Monitoring Report
https://cdm.unfccc.int/UserManagement/FileStorage/RZLBO94HJ68EFK53VU2NXTS10IYDQ7
Displacing fossil fuel consumption with wind power energy generation results in a reduction of greenhouse gas emissions that are real, measurable and give long-term benefits to the mitigation of climate change.
The project is contributing to Chile’s sustainable development by using wind energy to generate electricity, while mitigating the fossil fuel-fired power plants. The government concluded that the project contributes to sustainable development and approved the Environmental Impact Assessment.
The project’s monitoring report also stated that local employment was created during the project construction and operation period, which resulted in the creation of further indirect jobs in the professional services industry as well as auxiliary and assistance services such as transport, hotel management and food supply.
The project developer has stated that the project improved local income levels and living standards, as well as reducing dependence on fossil fuels.