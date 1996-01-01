Our programmes and partnerships

Inspiring the future

We work with national charity Education and Employers on their Inspiring the future programme. By going into local schools and chatting to young people about our job and our route to achieving it, we can spark their imaginations about what they can achieve in future.

Volunteers take part in a range of activities, including career insights talks, career fairs, CV workshops and mock interviews.



Research by shows that by six years old, children have already started to form opinions about what they can – or can’t – be in the future. They are influenced by what they see around them – and gender, ethnicity and social background can play a big part in this. Research also shows that when employers visit schools they can be a powerful force for change: students who took part in four or more employer engagement activities were 25% less likely to become NEET (not in employment, education or training).



At BP we see it as part of our role to equip future generations with the skills to successfully enter the changing labour market and empower them to achieve their goals in life.