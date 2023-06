In terms of employment, we supported 75,000 direct and indirect jobs across the UK.

London, Scotland and the South-East were the biggest jobs beneficiaries. Counting direct and indirect impacts, we supported the greatest amount of employment in London (17,300 jobs), Scotland (13,600 jobs), and the South-East (13,100 jobs). Scotland, the North-East and Wales experienced disproportionately large impacts relative to total employment.