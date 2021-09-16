The bp mobility hub at the O2 is a place where multiple mobility offers are brought together. A place where electric vehicle (EV) charging, car clubs and bicycles can be accessed through a digital platform and are complemented by convenient parcel deliveries. A place where you can visit the Wild Bean Café to pick up some refreshments.
Brought to you by bp, and powered by our partners bp pulse, Brompton Bike Hire, Enterprise Car Club, and InPost, the bp mobility hub offers ways of moving from A to B that are healthier, smarter and more convenient. Here is a snapshot of what’s available at the bp mobility hub:
Enjoy a delicious brew and snack at our on-site Wild Bean Cafe. You can check out our menu here.
We want the bp mobility hub to be carbon neutral.
All the principal services of the hub such as its bikes and EVs will be, but we can’t guarantee that any deliveries to the bp mobility hub have zero emissions.
Therefore, to meet our commitment to carbon neutrality, we will offset any emissions generated by the hub by using bp’s Target Neutral programme.
The safety of our staff and customers remains our core value. Throughout the pandemic we have put processes in place to make sure that customers can visit our sites with confidence:
Enhanced cleaning routines on all surfaces.
Social distancing markers to ensure you can keep a safe distance from other customers.
Hand sanitizers available for customers.
The bp mobility hub is open from 8.00am to 6.00 pm Monday to Friday.*
The bp mobility hub is located at: Car park 1- O2 Arena London Millennium Way, Greenwich Peninsula, London SE10 0DX.
Whether you’re picking up your parcel, charging your EV or about to hop back on your Brompton bike, enjoy your first cup of quality coffee, on us.