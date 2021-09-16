The bp mobility hub at the O2 is a place where multiple mobility offers are brought together. A place where electric vehicle (EV) charging, car clubs and bicycles can be accessed through a digital platform and are complemented by convenient parcel deliveries. A place where you can visit the Wild Bean Café to pick up some refreshments.



Our offer

Brought to you by bp, and powered by our partners bp pulse, Brompton Bike Hire, Enterprise Car Club, and InPost, the bp mobility hub offers ways of moving from A to B that are healthier, smarter and more convenient. Here is a snapshot of what’s available at the bp mobility hub:

