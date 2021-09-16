Site traffic information and cookies

bp mobility hub

The bp mobility hub is  London’s multi-transport hub and is located on the Greenwich Peninsula

The bp mobility hub at the O2 is a place where multiple mobility offers are brought together. A place where electric vehicle (EV) charging, car clubs and bicycles can be accessed through a digital platform and are complemented by convenient parcel deliveries. A place where you can visit the Wild Bean Café to pick up some refreshments.

 

Our offer

Brought to you by bp, and powered by our partners  bp pulse,  Brompton Bike Hire, Enterprise Car Club, and InPost, the bp mobility hub offers ways of moving from A to B that are healthier, smarter and more convenient. Here is a snapshot of what’s available at the bp mobility hub: 

bp pulse

bp Chargemaster
EV charging points – one 50kW pulse50 charger and one 7kW pulse7 charger

Enterprise car club 

Enterprise rent a car
Two all-electric 40kW Nissan LEAFs with a dedicated bp pulse 50kW rapid charger

Brompton bike hire 

Brompton bikes
Two docks providing 24h hire bikes

InPost parcel lockers 

InPost
A 24/7 service for the convenient, secure, collection and sending of parcels 

bp Wild Bean Cafe 

Wild Bean Cafe

Enjoy a delicious brew and snack at our on-site Wild Bean Cafe. You can check out our menu here.

 

The bp mobiity hub app

Download the bp mobility hub app and sign up to

  • Ride off on a Brompton Bike or take an Enterprise Car Club EV for a spin.
  • Plan your journey to and from the bp mobility hub, and beyond.
  • Find, book and pay for train and bus tickets, taxi fares, car rentals and hotel rooms.
  • Find parking, ATMs, car wash, car repairs,  restaurants and bars.
Download the bp mobility hub app

Low carbon

We want the bp mobility hub to be carbon neutral. 

 

All the principal services of the hub such as its bikes and EVs will be, but we can’t guarantee that any deliveries to the bp mobility hub have zero emissions. 

 

Therefore, to meet our commitment to carbon neutrality, we will offset any  emissions generated by the hub by using bp’s Target Neutral programme.

Safety during Covid-19

The safety of our staff and customers remains our core value. Throughout the pandemic we have put processes in place to make sure that customers can visit our sites with confidence:

 

Enhanced cleaning routines on all surfaces.
Social distancing markers to ensure you can keep a safe distance from other customers.
Hand sanitizers available for customers.

CCTV on site

On your visit to the hub, we encourage you to engage with all the services on offer and we will be monitoring footfall and undertaking statistical analysis of how customers interact with our hub on an anonymised, aggregated basis. This will help us to improve the service offering and customer experience.  We take your privacy seriously and want you to understand our practices with respect to the handling of your personal data while you’re at the hub. This privacy statement explains how we do this. 

Contact us

We'd love to hear your insights and feedback. Please get in touch by filling out the form below if you have any comments, ideas or questions.

Location and opening hours

The bp mobility hub is open from 8.00am to 6.00 pm  Monday to Friday.*

 

The bp mobility hub is located at: Car park 1- O2 Arena London Millennium Way, Greenwich Peninsula, London SE10 0DX.  

 

*Closed on Bank Holidays and throughout the Christmas week.

bp mobility hub free coffee offer

Whether you’re picking up your parcel, charging your EV or about to hop back on your Brompton bike, enjoy your first cup of quality coffee, on us.

Permits one free cup of any regular hot drink upon proof of purchase to kiosk staff at the bp mobility hub. Can be redeemed once per day per customer. No cash alternative or value for this promotion.

