Helping you on your journey to lower carbon 

Together with bp, your fleet business will thrive and will be one step closer to a lower carbon future.
As we continue to use transport and logistics to support our economies and lifestyles, one key area we need to focus on is the decarbonisation of corporate fleets.In 2021, corporate fleets accounted for 20% of the vehicles on the road in Europe. And they produced half of all road transport emissions.*
With our heritage, infrastructure, support and investment, we’re uniquely placed to help fleets undertake this journey to lower carbon.It’s time to make a change.
HVO is a fuel produced from renewable materials such as cooking oil, waste, and non-food cover crops and represents a simple first step towards decarbonising fleets:
We are planning to launch HVO at select sites in Europe in the short-term.
At the end of 2022 we launched a pilot for the first lower carbon retail bp fuel offer paving way to lower carbon retail sites. Public retail demo of Futura gasoline and diesel fuels containing at least 30% renewables was launched at two Aral stations.
Biogas is generated by adding bacteria to the waste materials (manure, food and plant waste) and is then processed to produce pure biomethane, which is supplied to the gas grid or to vehicles as transport fuel.
Renewable biomethane is available in two fuel types:
Both can be used in gas trucks, helping reduce CO2 emissions by up to 85%.
Bio-LNG is a fuel compatible with vehicles that have been specially manufactured or converted to run on LNG. Due to its higher density, it offers a better range than bio-CNG and is typically used to power larger trucks that make long-distance journeys.
Bio-CNG is suitable for use in dedicated or converted CNG vehicles, typically passenger cars to medium sized trucks that make shorter journeys.
Aral, part of bp since 2002, has 2,400 filling stations in Germany serving 2mln customers daily. Bio-CNG is available across 20 forecourts. The portfolio of low carbon offers continues to grow and will include bio-LNG at the main transport routes.
We’re investing in Gasrec, the UK’s largest dual provider of bio-LNG and bio-CNG to road transport. bp is supplying Gasrec with renewable biomethane from organic wastes for use in its network of heavy goods vehicle (HGV) refuelling stations in the UK.
In 2018, bp & Clean Energy, operating 550+ public and private natural gas fueling stations in USA, signed an agreement making bp the main supplier of biogas to Clean Energy’s stations converting fleet haulers, private companies & municipalities to CNG.
We’re one of the few companies that can deliver this as we are part of the value chain end-to-end. That means we’ll be a producer of hydrogen, provide it to our mobility customers when and where they need it, helping them to decarbonize and help the world get to net zero.
Hydrogen is a versatile fuel and can be used in transport applications where electrification via batteries is not feasible due to energy density requirements, energy availability, and refueling times. It can be combusted (ICE engine) or used in fuel cell (FCEV), and to produce electricity to power a vehicle, with water vapor as the main tailpipe emission. bp wants to help reduce tailpipe emissions from transport and we expect H2 – one of bp’s five transition growth engines – to have an important role in this.
Hydrogen can be produced by several methods: the low carbon methods are Blue Hydrogen by SMR (Steam reformation with gas) and Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage (CCUS) or Green Hydrogen (electrolysis). However, Hydrogen is nascent – in the next 3-5 years our focus is to develop a pipeline of supply options and refuelling infrastructure with sufficient optionality to learn and then grow once the market matures:
Bp has differentiated capabilities to drive scale-up of this market through our existing customers access, multi-fuel solutions, trading capability and integrated capability build with our wider hydrogen and renewable energy objectives.
We are working with OEMs to assess the feasibility of designing, building, operating and supplying up to 50 hydrogen refuelling stations for freight transport by 2030 on main road networks across Europe (with a focus currently on UK and Germany). In the next 3-5 years’ we’ll focus on learning and then scaling rapidly once the market matures.
H2 powered vehicles are not yet produced at scale. Technology solutions are still being developed. OEMs have plans to scale rapid from 2025 onwards. We’re working with Daimler Truck AG to explore how to accelerate the introduction of a hydrogen network in UK. We intend to pilot both the development of hydrogen infrastructure and the introduction of hydrogen-powered fuel-cell trucks in the UK.
Electric vehicles (EVs) use a battery to store power from the electricity grid that is then used to run an electric motor to turn the wheels. Trucks are larger than passenger cars, they typically need a lot more power to ensure the battery is charged in a timely way. When the electricity used to run an EV is made from renewable sources, tailpipe emissions fall by 100%.
Many OEM companies, such as Scania, HyzonMotors, Daimler, Volvo and MAN are launching new electric. About 30-40% of new trucks sold by 2030 are forecasted to be EVs.
EVs can be more cost effective to run, which makes them a great choice for fleets. Plus, they can help fleets reduce their impact on the environment. Just one electric car on the road can save an average of 1.6 tons of CO2.
Fleet managers are embracing the cost and fuel emissions savings of EVs. Around 52% of fleets have started operating EVs, and 54% of those fleets who haven’t yet adopted zero emission motoring will do so in the next 5 years. Customers will need access to a high-quality network of charging solutions to ensure they can keep fleets powered and moving. At bp, we have expert knowledge and experience of helping fleets transition to EV, so we’re perfectly placed to help our customers navigate this journey.
bp pulse, bp’s EV charging business, is rapidly growing its network for both passenger cars and the truck industry. Globally, bp aims to grow its network of public EV charging points by 2030 to over 100,000 worldwide, with a particular focus on ultra-fast charging (above 100kW).
Aral pulse has quickly become one of the market leaders with a country wide network. The network has grown to more than 1,500 charging stations by March 2023 and the aim is to double this number by end of 2023 with a €100mln investment. In July 2022, we opened our first ultra-fast-charging facilities aimed at medium and heavy-duty electric trucks on our retail site at Schwegenheim in Rheinland-Pfalz, Germany. This station is part of the European TEN-T network of corridors for EV trucks.
To help businesses transition their fleets to EV, bp pulse offers a completely integrated electric vehicle charging solution, with customers able to select their ideal blend of home, workplace, customer depots and road charging.
We are already working with some of our biggest fleet customers to help them navigate the energy transition. bp's ability to provide advice and help develop integrated energy solutions to fleet customers across traditional fuels, EV, Hydrogen and other lower carbon transition fuels means that we believe we are perfectly placed to provide this support.
We are excited to be a part of this journey and, together with our partners, and customers, to help shape the next decades of lower carbon energy to help the world get to Net Zero.