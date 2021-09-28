No matter what size your fleet or what type of vehicles it includes, bp will design a bespoke fleet solution for your business with competitive fuel pricing and a range of fleet management tools.
Your fleet is unique. That’s why you need a range of fleet solutions that work for your business. bp will tailor a package of features and benefits with exactly the right balance of savings, convenience and services. Many fleets like yours also include trucks and buses, and that’s why our flexible and tailored fleet solutions can easily be adapted to complement whatever mix of vehicles you’re running. First we will work with your team to understand more about your fleet business and operations, then we will use our expertise to recommend the perfect blend of industry solutions for you.
With bp you’re in the driving seat as we work hand in hand with you to support your fleet on its energy transition journey. You’ll have access to dedicated account support, competitive pricing, flexible payment terms and a range of fleet tools such as fleet cards, online management solutions, data analytic technologies and advanced security features.
Core advantages
Secure card control
Fleet management tools
BPme Rewards**
Simply fill in our online form, and one of our fleet experts will be in touch.
At bp, we have expert knowledge and experience of helping fleets transition to electric mobility. More and more fleet managers are embracing the cost and fuel emissions savings of EVs. Around 52% of fleets have started operating EVs, and 54% of those fleets that haven’t yet adopted zero emission motoring will do so in the next 5 years.***
To ensure a smooth transition to electric mobility, you need access to a high-quality network of depot charging solutions across the UK and Europe to keep your fleet powered and moving at all times. That’s what you get with bp fleet solutions.
Fuel & Charge is a solution for mixed fleets that cuts fuel costs, reduces paperwork and enables your drivers to earn rewards.
Your card gives you access to over 12,000 charge points in the UK and 460,000 in Europe. Using just one card to meet all your energy needs makes life easier and minimises the complexity of switching your fleet to EVs.
bp pulse provides the energy to shape your EV transformation around your everyday, so you can accelerate towards a more efficient future.
After a decade at the forefront of charging in the UK, our unparalleled experience, scale and range of charging solutions will help us guide you to the right EV rollout for your business or organisation, no matter its shape or size.
To help us achieve our bold vision of a lower-carbon world, we are working hard to develop alternative fuels and a new infrastructure that can deliver these energies more efficiently.
To help you on your journey to lower carbon, we are focused on providing a range of further technology options: renewable diesel (also known as HVO), biomethane (bio-LNG and bio-CNG) and hydrogen.
Find out which of our fuel cards best suits the needs and scope of your fleet.
Reduce the complexity of your daily operations with our convenient site network and on-road services.