Benefits for you:

One on-board unit (OBU) for all countries that are already using EETS



Combined transactions with one invoice and one report per country



No additional hardware needed for you or your drivers



Access to a 24/7 online portal for ordering and managing your devices and transactions

Customer Service hotlines in various languages: German, Dutch, Polish and English, Italian, French, and Spanish

Advanced offer: Track & trace your fleet with GPS for up‑to‑the‑minute updates