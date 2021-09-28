Site traffic information and cookies

bp Tollbox for EETS

Make sure your drivers can travel across Europe without worrying about tolls.

Simplify daily toll operations at home and in Europe with bp

 

Since 2018, the European Electronic Toll Service (EETS) has made it possible for drivers to pay for tolls in different countries using only one device.

 

With a single state-of-the-art on-board unit (OBU) in combination with a bp + Aral fuel card and additional on‑road services, you can make the lives of your drivers easier. Let bp become your trusted EETS tollbox supplier as well as your partner for other fleet mobility solutions.

Benefits for you: 

 

One on-board unit (OBU) for all countries that are already using EETS


Combined transactions with one invoice and one report per country


No additional hardware needed for you or your drivers


Access to a 24/7 online portal for ordering and managing your devices and transactions

 

Customer Service hotlines in various languages: German, Dutch, Polish and English, Italian, French, and Spanish

 

Advanced offer: Track & trace your fleet with GPS for up‑to‑the‑minute updates

Benefits for drivers: 

 

Ease of use with voice assistance


Reliability thanks to wired power supply and longer battery life

 

Convenience – one device, taking up less space in the window


Over-the-air updates with 4G compatibility

 
Complementary services – tunnels, truck wash, ferries, repair and breakdown assistance, secure truck parking


Wide-range certification valid for all new countries and for the Polish e-TOLL system

 

Adaptors available – easily fix the box on Satellic, Kapsch or Siemens devices, as well as Telepass A2


Easy manual authorisation with barcode, even when device is blocked at DSRC sites

  • Austria
  • Bulgaria
  • Belgium (incl. Liefkenshoek tunnel)
  • France
  • Germany (excl. Herren tunnel & Warnow tunnel)
  • Hungary
  • Italy
  • Norway (AutoPass system)
  • Poland (A4 and e-TOLL)
  • Portugal
  • Spain
  • Switzerland
  • Fjord Link Frederikssund (Denmark) 
  • Oresund bridge (connecting Denmark & Sweden)
  • Storebaelt bridge (Denmark)
  • Slovenia
  • Croatia
  • Slovakia
  • Czech Republic
Please note: The dates mentioned above depend heavily on local toll chargers
Important toll changes in Germany

 

Germany is introducing new toll regulations, with the aim of reducing CO2 emissions in the EU by 30% by 2030.

  • Timetable for the introduction of the new tariffs: 01/12/2023 for vehicles over 7.5t, and 07/2024 planned for vehicles over 3.5t.
  • Each vehicle will be assigned to one of five CO2 emission classes.
  • The CO2 surcharge will most likely be included in the kilometre charge price and invoiced in Germany.
  • The CO2 vehicle emissions class can be changed in the future if required.
*CO2 Class Calculator

