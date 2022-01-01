FUEL TYPE bp FUEL AND CHARGE CARD bp Regular Diesel bp Pump price minus 6 ppl inc VAT bp Ultimate Diesel bp Pump price bp Regular Unleaded bp Pump price minus 6 ppl inc VAT bp Ultimate Unleaded bp Pump price bp LPG bp Pump price bp Gasoil bp Pump price Non-bp Motor Fuel (eg from an approved third party Site) bp Pump price

Where: -Pump Price means the price paid at the pump for the relevant transaction -bp List Price means the bp List Price which is: a) notified by email by B2M (or such other method as B2M may determine) to the Customer every Friday which is applicable to all transactions during the following week (being the period which commences at 00:01am on the relevant Monday and ends at 23:59pm on the immediately following Sunday); b) is based on the average pump price for the relevant fuel type for the preceding Friday to Thursday (such period commencing at 00:01am on the relevant Friday and ending at 23:59pm on the relevant Thursday, excluding weekends and bank holidays) at a selection of approximately 100 BP branded service stations (as chosen by B2M and which B2M may vary from time to time); c) is inclusive of all applicable duties and VAT at the relevant rate. Notwithstanding the above, at bp branded service stations the Customer shall always pay the lesser of: a) the bp List Price less the customer discount; and b) the pump price.In the event that B2M is unable to calculate the average pump price for the relevant fuel type for the preceding Friday to Thursday (in accordance with the above) or is unable to inform the Customer of the bp list Price on or by the Monday it is effective – for example – due to bank holiday interruption – B2M will inform the customer in advance of any necessary change.



COST OF ELECTRIC CHARGING ON THE BP PULSE NETWORK Charging Speed Fast

3.7 -22kW Rapid

23-150kW Ultra-Fast

150 kW> Pence per Kwh** 20p* 30p* 40p* System Fee** 10% 10% 10% Overstay fee per

hour** (Usage for over 90min on Ultra-Fast and Rapid.) £8.33