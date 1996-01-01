Site traffic information and cookies

Pump Pricing Appendix – bp Plus Cards Pricing Table

FUEL TYPE BP PLUS CARD
BP Regular Diesel Platts + 4.7
BP Ultimate Diesel Pump price
BP Regular Unleaded Platts + 4.7
BP Ultimate Unleaded Pump price
BP LPG Pump Price
BP Gasoil Pump Price
Non-BP Motor Fuel (eg from an approved third party Site) Pump Price

Where:-

  • Pump Price means the price paid at the pump for the relevant transaction.
  • Platts is an independent organisation that collates oil prices across a range of benchmarks to ensure cost transparency. These prices fluctuate, based on current market conditions. Every Friday, Platts set their prices for the week ahead and then a bp margin is added.

 

The above costs are invoiced on a reverse charge mechanism for VAT for customers with a VAT registration number. For customers without a VAT registration number, VAT will be charged at the standard rate. The prices quoted are exclusive of VAT.

 

* where charged by the supplier. 
**Prices are subject to change at any time.

 

B2M reserves the right to vary some or all of these charges (or to add additional charges) from time to time.


The customer will pay invoices by direct debit within 7 days of the invoice.


More information for the bp Plus fuel card can be found on bp’s website www.bpplus.co.uk

Card fees

There is a £0.00 (Ex. Vat) monthly fee per card.

Target Neutral

 Fuel Code  Description  Well-to-wheel (kgCO2e/litre)  Cost per tonne CO2e (£)  Cost per litre (£)
 D  Fuel diesel (avg biofuel blend)  3.12219  6.05  0.019
 P  Fuel petrol (avg biofuel blend)  2.8068  6.05  0.017

How to order a bp Plus fuel card

To order bp Plus fuel cards, please refer to the order form which is located on bp’s Online Services or please speak to your Account Manager to get a copy of the form.