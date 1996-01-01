|FUEL TYPE
|BP PLUS CARD
|BP Regular Diesel
|Platts + 4.7
|BP Ultimate Diesel
|Pump price
|BP Regular Unleaded
|Platts + 4.7
|BP Ultimate Unleaded
|Pump price
|BP LPG
|Pump Price
|BP Gasoil
|Pump Price
|Non-BP Motor Fuel (eg from an approved third party Site)
|Pump Price
Where:-
The above costs are invoiced on a reverse charge mechanism for VAT for customers with a VAT registration number. For customers without a VAT registration number, VAT will be charged at the standard rate. The prices quoted are exclusive of VAT.
B2M reserves the right to vary some or all of these charges (or to add additional charges) from time to time.
The customer will pay invoices by direct debit within 7 days of the invoice.
More information for the bp Plus fuel card can be found on bp’s website www.bpplus.co.uk
There is a £0.00 (Ex. Vat) monthly fee per card.
|Fuel Code
|Description
|Well-to-wheel (kgCO2e/litre)
|Cost per tonne CO2e (£)
|Cost per litre (£)
|D
|Fuel diesel (avg biofuel blend)
|3.12219
|6.05
|0.019
|P
|Fuel petrol (avg biofuel blend)
|2.8068
|6.05
|0.017
To order bp Plus fuel cards, please refer to the order form which is located on bp’s Online Services or please speak to your Account Manager to get a copy of the form.