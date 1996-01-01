Where:-

Pump Price means the price paid at the pump for the relevant transaction.

Platts is an independent organisation that collates oil prices across a range of benchmarks to ensure cost transparency. These prices fluctuate, based on current market conditions. Every Friday, Platts set their prices for the week ahead and then a bp margin is added.



The above costs are invoiced on a reverse charge mechanism for VAT for customers with a VAT registration number. For customers without a VAT registration number, VAT will be charged at the standard rate. The prices quoted are exclusive of VAT.

* where charged by the supplier.

**Prices are subject to change at any time.

B2M reserves the right to vary some or all of these charges (or to add additional charges) from time to time.



The customer will pay invoices by direct debit within 7 days of the invoice.



More information for the bp Plus fuel card can be found on bp’s website www.bpplus.co.uk