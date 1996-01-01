Sustainability report: New goals, initial successes

Just transition

We support the Paris Agreement, which recognizes the importance of a just transition.



Sustainable livelihoods

Our aim is helping more than 1 million people build sustainable livelihoods.



Greater equity

Our aim is greater diversity, equity and inclusion for our workforce and customers, and to increase supplier diversity spend to $1 billion.



Enhance wellbeing

We want to enhance the health and wellbeing of our employees, contractors and local communities. We will support them to proactively improve their physical and mental health.



Enhancing biodiversity

We want to make a positive impact through our actions to restore, maintain and enhance biodiversity.



Water positive by 2035

We aim to replenish more freshwater than we consume in our operations.



Championing nature-based solutions

We aim to use nature-based solutions (NbS) to deliver value and contribute to our people and planet aims ‎in our operations and through our business activities.



Unlock circularity

We want to keep materials in use for longer and value them throughout their life cycle.



Sustainable purchasing

We’ll work with our key suppliers to embed sustainable practices, focusing on reducing greenhouse gas ‎emissions and increasing the circularity of what we buy.‎

