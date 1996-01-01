Sustainability report: New goals, initial successes

By 2030 we aim to have developed 50GW renewable generating capacity – broadly enough to meet the power needs of 36 million people.
We support the Paris Agreement, which recognizes the importance of a just transition.
Our aim is helping more than 1 million people build sustainable livelihoods.
Our aim is greater diversity, equity and inclusion for our workforce and customers, and to increase supplier diversity spend to $1 billion.
We want to enhance the health and wellbeing of our employees, contractors and local communities. We will support them to proactively improve their physical and mental health.
We want to make a positive impact through our actions to restore, maintain and enhance biodiversity.
We aim to replenish more freshwater than we consume in our operations.
We aim to use nature-based solutions (NbS) to deliver value and contribute to our people and planet aims in our operations and through our business activities.
We want to keep materials in use for longer and value them throughout their life cycle.
We’ll work with our key suppliers to embed sustainable practices, focusing on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and increasing the circularity of what we buy.