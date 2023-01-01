Dirt

Dirt is a well-known issue in engines. Dirt refers to harmful deposits that can form in engines, causing a loss in engine performance. It can build up over time and over a range of driving conditions.

The critical engine components that dirt affects are the intake valves and fuel injectors in petrol engines and the fuel injectors in diesel engines.

The driver may notice when an engine is affected by dirt. In diesel engines a build-up of dirt in the fuel injectors restricts the flow of fuel causing a reduction in maximum engine power. The loss in power may be felt by the driver as the vehicle may no longer accelerate as quickly as it could when the vehicle was new. In petrol engines dirt can build up on the intake valves and fuel injectors: the driver may notice a momentary hesitation or loss of responsiveness when accelerating.

bp Ultimate Unleaded and bp Ultimate Diesel are specially formulated to remove existing dirt from these critical engine components and protect against its build up. In fact our tests show that bp Ultimate fuels clean away the majority of dirt in just two tankfuls.*



Our Fuel Economy Testing

bp Ultimate can give you more miles per tank.** We determined the fuel economy benefit that could be achieved using bp Ultimate fuels as follows.



Fuel economy testing was conducted on a representative range of used passenger cars. These were selected to represent a variety of the types of engine technologies present in UK vehicles. The vehicles were tested using a drive cycle designed to better reflect real life driving than the current EU legislative drive cycles.

The fuel consumption of each vehicle was measured. The vehicles were then fuelled with bp Ultimate and driven. The fuel consumption of each vehicle was then measured again.

The fuel economy benefit (expressed as more miles per tank or going further between fill-ups) was calculated from the fuel consumption measurements by multiplying the percentage fuel saving by a typical range per tank for UK passenger cars.



bp Ultimate fuels start working from your very first fill but for the best results should be used on an ongoing basis.

bp Ultimate Unleaded has a higher octane (97 RON minimum) than the minimum 95 RON required by law for petrol in the UK. For petrol vehicles that have been designed to take advantage of a higher octane fuel those drivers could achieve some immediate fuel economy benefits although this will also be influenced by their driving style.

bp Ultimate Unleaded also contains a friction modifier which improves the upper cylinder lubrication of the engine. This can contribute to improved engine efficiency and therefore improved fuel economy.

For diesel vehicles the fuel economy benefit is primarily derived from the removal of dirt from fuel injectors; bp Ultimate Diesel cleans away the majority of dirt in diesel engines in just two tankfuls.*

Actual fuel economy benefits achieved from using bp Ultimate may vary depending on vehicle type, condition, engine technology, driving style, road conditions and other factors such as length of journey, climate, tyre pressures and vehicle loading.

*Benefits vary based on what and how you drive.

** For Ultimate Diesel based on engines tested in dirty vs cleaned condition and for Ultimate Unleaded vs RON95. Benefits vary based on what and how you drive.

