BPme Rewards is here, helping you earn those little treats more often. Once you've picked up your BPme Rewards Card, or signed up via the BPme app, you'll be able to earn points on qualifying bp transactions, either when you buy things in-store, or when you purchase fuel. You can even earn points on your BPme transactions.
Once you've earned your points, you can redeem them in-store on fuel or shop purchases. Or you can save up, and redeem them on our rewards catalogue at www.BPmeRewards.co.uk, or trade them in for vouchers from our great partners, such as Amazon.co.uk, Marks & Spencer and Love2Shop. Nice!
Read below to find out to get your hands on some treats!
1. Download BPme to get started right away. You'll have access to a BPme Rewards card from right inside the app, which can be scanned at the till when making purchases, and will be applied automatically to BPme transactions.
OR
2. Prefer a card in your wallet? Pick up a card from any bp site and start earning points right away. Remember to register your card online at www.BPmeRewards.co.uk, other wise you won't be able to redeem those points you've been earning!
Check out the BPme app, or BPmeRewards.co.uk to see what offers are waiting for you. We want to help you build up your points balance, so we'll regularly give you offers to help you start treating yourself, more often!
You will earn 1 point for each £1 spent in-store, 1 points for every litre of regular fuel, or 2 points for every litre of Ultimate fuel.
You can redeem your points on:
To give you an idea of what the points are worth, you can redeem 200 points for £1 off your fuel or shop spend.
We're sure you've got a question or two.
So why not check out the Frequently Asked Questions on BPmeRewards.co.uk