We've been listening to our customers and have designed a brand new rewards programme, just for you. Let us introduce you to BPme Rewards!

How does it work?

BPme Rewards is here, helping you earn those little treats more often. Once you've picked up your BPme Rewards Card, or signed up via the BPme app, you'll be able to earn points on qualifying bp transactions, either when you buy things in-store, or when you purchase fuel. You can even earn points on your BPme transactions. 

 

Once you've earned your points, you can redeem them in-store on fuel or shop purchases. Or you can save up, and redeem them on our rewards catalogue at www.BPmeRewards.co.uk, or trade them in for vouchers from our great partners, such as Amazon.co.uk, Marks & Spencer and Love2Shop. Nice!


Read below to find out to get your hands on some treats!

 

How to get started?

1. Download BPme to get started right away. You'll have access to a BPme Rewards card from right inside the app, which can be scanned at the till when making purchases, and will be applied automatically to BPme transactions. 

OR

2. Prefer a card in your wallet? Pick up a card from any bp site and start earning points right away. Remember to register your card online at www.BPmeRewards.co.uk, other wise you won't be able to redeem those points you've been earning!

Latest Promotions

Check out the BPme app, or BPmeRewards.co.uk to see what offers are waiting for you. We want to help you build up your points balance, so we'll regularly give you offers to help you start treating yourself, more often!

Earning Points

We’ve made earning points nice and easy. Earn points when you:

  • Fuel up, and pay either in-store, or via the BPme app
  • Make in-store purchases, such as Wild Bean Cafe drinks or that chocolate bar you want to treat yourself to
  • Using the car wash or jetwash

You will earn 1 point for each £1 spent in-store, 1 points for every litre of regular fuel, or 2 points for every litre of Ultimate fuel. 

Redeeming Rewards

You can redeem your points on:

  • Your fuel purchases when you pay in-store
  • Shop items, treat yourself to that first coffee of the day when you pay with points!
  • One of the great products from our Rewards Catalogue on www.BPmeRewards.co.uk 
  • Vouchers from our partners such as M&S, Amazon.co.uk and Love2Shop, get these at www.BPmeRewards.co.uk

To give you an idea of what the points are worth, you can redeem 200 points for £1 off your fuel or shop spend. 

FAQs

We're sure you've got a question or two.

So why not check out the Frequently Asked Questions on BPmeRewards.co.uk

