bp REETS for Trucks with Telepass

Enjoy simplified tolling and parking payments and stay compliant with our cost-effective wireless device for all vehicles over 3.5 tonnes.

Faster, easier, simpler tolling
for vehicles over 3.5 tonnes

Make automated toll and parking payments in Spain, Portugal, France and Italy, selecting and only paying for the countries you travel through. Easy to use and even easier to install, our wireless device is a cost-effective automated solution. Saving fleet management time, as well as expense, this clever little box allows you to drive seamlessly through tolls. Updating automatically to changing regulations, bp REETS for Trucks also takes away your compliance worries now and in the future.

Enquire now

Key benefits

bp REETS for Trucks with Telepass offers a range of compelling benefits for fleets of all sizes that travel regularly across Spain, Portugal, France or Italy.

more cost effective icon
More cost-effective


You only need to pay for the countries that your vehicles drive through

stay compliant icon
Stay compliant


Peace of mind comes from effortless automatic compliance with the latest local regulations

easy operation icon
Easy operation


Simple to manage through our dedicated portal, our discreet new wireless solution is easily installed

less time consuming icon
Less time-consuming


All invoices can be managed through one easy-to-use online portal, reducing your workload

REETs current countries map

Current countries

  • Spain
  • Portugal
  • France
  • Italy

Access dedicated truck parks

As well as seamless tolling, bp REETS for Trucks also provides simplified parking for each vehicle or driver with easy cost management. The device gives you access to parking in 3 dedicated truck parks in Italy at Campo di Tens, Bolzano andRome, plus 7 other sites in Perugia, Milan and Florence, 23 sites in France including two high-security parks at La Creche and Craywick and 4 dedicated truck parks in Spain at Barcelona, Montseny, Astigarraga and Oiartzun

Enquire now
dedicated truck parks
Italy, 3 truck parks
sites in Italy at Campo di Tens, Bolzano, Rome, Perugia, Milan and Florence
France, 23 truck parks
sites in France including two high-security parks at La Creche and Craywick
Spain, 4 truck parks
dedicated truck parks in Spain at Barcelona, Montseny, Astigarraga and Oiartzun
truck on road

Only pay for the countries you use

Only pay for the countries you travel through. You can make automated toll and parking payments in Spain, Portugal, France and Italy, selecting only those countries you need. Our solution is easy to manage with everything controlled through a single online platform that breaks the costs down for each vehicle or driver.

Enquire now

Stay ahead of local toll regulation

Our small, wire-free device controls toll and parking payments quickly, accurately and automatically, always keeping your fleet compliant with the latest local regulations. If legislation changes in Spain, Portugal, France or Italy, your OBUs (onboard units) will update automatically without any input needed from your drivers.

Enquire now
REETs stay ahead of toll regulations section image
man on laptop using the online portal

No wires, no fuss

Simple to operate through our dedicated online portal, our discreet new wireless automated toll and parking payment device is easily installed and your driver will almost forget it’s there as they seamlessly drive through one toll after another, thanks to the long battery life. A better solution for both you and your drivers.

Enquire now

In a nutshell

Our easy-to-install devices simplify toll payments for trucks in Spain, Portugal, France, and Italy, and offer truck parking in Italy, France, and Spain. They cover bridges and tunnels in France, Portugal, Belgium, and ferries across the Strait of Messina. Additionally, fuel and toll payments are combined on one invoice and we offer an online portal for ordering and managing devices.

Enquire now
truck on road

