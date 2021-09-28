Reduce fleet emissions



Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. As we continue to use transport and logistics to support our economies and lifestyles, one key area we need to focus on is the decarbonisation of corporate fleets.

With our heritage, infrastructure, support and investment, we’re uniquely placed to help fleets undertake this journey to lower carbon. It’s time to make a change.

