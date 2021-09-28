Site traffic information and cookies

bp Fuel & Charge fuel card

One easy choice today for an advanced fleet tomorrow. Combined fuelling and charging in one fuel card.

Fuel and charge with one card

Simplify your future

Advancements in fuel technology, a wider range of electric vehicles, and changing emission legislation all mean more choices for your fleet than ever before. Connect to charging networks and fuel stations on your key routes with one simple card.

 

  • One card: Access bp networks for easy refuelling or recharging with a single convenient fuel card 
  • One network: Plug into the UK largest charge network with over 12000 charge points
  • Our app: Quickly find the nearest and most convenient charge point point with a dedicated app
Get support at every step of your EV journey

Whether at home, at your depo or on the go, we can support your businesses transition to EV. Step by step. Our expert fleet team can help you choose the best option for your needs:

  • We can help you install bp pulse charge points
  • We provide access to fast, rapid and ultra-fast charge points at key locations across the UK
  • Our Fuel & Charge app shows real-time availability and directions to the nearest charge points
Read more about bp pulse

Download the Fuel & Charge app now:

Track and offset your emissions

Manage your fleet's carbon footprint with the bp Target Neutral program. Even when a total reduction in carbon emissions is not always possible,learn how to mitigate impact.

Choose a voluntary service available with the bp Fuel & Charge fuel card
Get support and information to help you lower your emissions
Start offsetting remaining emissions by financially supporting global carbon offset projects
Read more about Target Neutral

More fuel card solutions from bp

bp Plus fuel card

 

From a single carriageway to a motorway, choose the bp Plus fuel card for your needs when travelling in the UK, today and tomorrow.

 

bp Plus Bunker card

 

The fuel card that keeps truck and bus fleets of all sizes moving across the UK.

bp+Aral 

 

For international fleets of all types that travel across Europe.

