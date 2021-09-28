Analyze fleet costs through a single dashboard and make complex fleet management tasks easier.
bp FleetExpert gives you super-fast insight into fuel consumption, CO2 emissions, and more. Gain knowledge and make decisions about your fleet’s efficiencies with the help of technical data – essentials for comprehensive fleet management.
bp FleetExpert can be used to manage smaller and larger fleets. You can also gain insight into the total cost of ownership for EVs, whenever you choose to start your electrification journey.
A single, user-friendly dashboard
Fuel consumption is combined with accident repairs, leases, telephone bills, tolls and other costs.
Information that’s important to you
Easily switch off data feeds that aren't necessary for your business.
Easily create reports
Use the drag and drop function to group your data and make reports the way that you like them.
All functions available on bp Online Services are integrated in bp FleetExpert so you can easily manage, request, cancel or block new cards.
The system synchronises your account data with all transactions which are processed and integrated in one dashboard.
All relevant contacts, such as customers, insurance and garages are kept in the program.