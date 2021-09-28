Site traffic information and cookies

bp FleetExpert software for managing fleets

Analyze fleet costs through a single dashboard and make complex fleet management tasks easier.

Why bp FleetExpert?

bp FleetExpert gives you super-fast insight into fuel consumption, CO2 emissions, and more. Gain knowledge and make decisions about your fleet’s efficiencies with the help of technical data – essentials for comprehensive fleet management.

 

  • Stay informed with real-time updates on all cards' transactions and fuel card details
  • Make the right choices faster with detailed and accurate data
  • Create flexible reports in the way that suits your needs
Complete control over your fleet costs with bp FleetExpert

bp FleetExpert can be used to manage smaller and larger fleets. You can also gain insight into the total cost of ownership for EVs, whenever you choose to start your electrification journey. 

A single, user-friendly dashboard 

 

Fuel consumption is combined with accident repairs, leases, telephone bills, tolls and other costs. 

Information that’s important to you

 

Easily switch off data feeds that aren't necessary for your business.

Easily create reports 

 

Use the drag and drop function to group your data and make reports the way that you like them. 

FleetExpert: Integrated fuel transactions and data

All functions available on bp Online Services are integrated in bp FleetExpert so you can easily manage, request, cancel or block new cards. 

 

The system synchronises your account data with all transactions which are processed and integrated in one dashboard.

 

All relevant contacts, such as customers, insurance and garages are kept in the program.

Need solutions for your most pressing fleet management needs?

