BPme app

Let your drivers save valuable time with the BPme app and keep your fleet moving.

Pay for fuel at pump and earn rewards with BPme app

Advance your fleet with BPme app

 

The BPme app is changing the way drivers pay for fuel - easier, faster and more convenient. It saves drivers' time as they can pay for fuel at pump in the comfort of their vehicle and get back on the road quicker.

 

  • Easy to use: put in the pump number, the amount you want to spend, then fill up and go.
  • Easy to find nearest bp site
  • Access digital BPme Rewards card on your phone
  • Earn points on fuel payments automatically

Quick and secure cashless payments with Bpme

 

The BPme app is an intuitive way of making purchase, fully integrated with fuel card. It also provides excellent transaction security and fraud protection, the same as a physical card.

 

What’s more?

  • Easy and quick refueling, even if driver forgets a physical card
  • Simple personalised access (fingerprint, personal code)
  • All invoices integrated into online reports

Benefits and rewards for drivers with Bpme

 

The BPme app assures your drivers have more time to fulfill other daily tasks. It’s convenient solution in many ways:

 

  • Drivers can pay for fuel in the comfort of their vehicles
  • Extra protection to cargo by staying close
  • Record mileage with fewer mistakes, data accuracy
  • Easy to use, friendly interface with convenient fuel station finder
  • Earn BPme Rewards points on fuel

Benefits for managers

 

Ensure your convenience with all benefits of a fuel card and use the BPme app.

 

  • View your business expenses clearly with integrated reporting and easy invoicing
  • Built-in security provides protection against fraud
  • Maintain control over which drivers and cards can use BPme
  • Reward drivers with discounts on food and drinks

Download the BPme app now:

Google Play
App Store

Learn BPme basics

 

How to add an existing card

1. Log in to bp online Account Manager

2. Go to the “BPme Management” section

3. Select the card(s) you want to enable

4. Set up an activation code for each card and save the activation codes

5. Save changes in bp online Account Manager 

6. Send activation codes to drivers (allow 60 minutes for changes to be captured on the online system)

Congratulations! Your drivers are all set up and ready to use BPme with their BP Fuel Card.

 

How to set up a new BPme card for your fleet 

1. Log in to bp online Account Manager

2. Order new cards

3. Tick the “BPme” checkbox in the order form to link the payment app

4. Generate activation codes

5. Save changes in bp online Account Manager 

6. Send activation codes to drivers (allow 60 minutes for changes to be captured on the online system)

Congratulations! Your drivers are all set up and ready to use BPme with their BP Fuel Card.

