We offer a range of quality regular and advanced performance premium fuels and lubricants, so our customers have a choice.
Our advanced performance fuels, bp Ultimate with ACTIVE technology, help keep vehicles performing at their best and running smoothly and efficiently. With ongoing use, bp Ultimate helps:
bp Ultimate is available for both regular and diesel vehicles.
Adblue is a type of diesel exhaust fluid created to help HGVs and other large vehicles reduce emissions.
Your fleet's AdBlue needs are covered with bp. You can find AdBlue cannisters and pumps for HGVs at strategically located bp sites across the UK and Europe.
Protect your engines and maintain vehicles' performance of your fleet with Castrol's range of high-quality lubricants available at bp stations network. Castrol supplies lubricants for various types of vehicles, including EVs and HGVs.