bp In-Truck Connect

The fast, easy, secure way to refuel your truck without stepping out of the vehicle.

Helping you deliver, faster

bp In-Truck Connect is an easy-to-use refuelling app which integrates into selected truck dashboards with no need for additional hardware. It automatically authorizes* payments and sends you accurate fuel data** – giving you and your drivers the tools to keep things moving and easily manage fleet's performance.

Download brochure pdf / 4.7 MB
Get connected

With the bp In-Truck Connect app you can:

  • Boost visibility of your fleet with easy monitoring of mileage and fuel spend
  • Save time with no physical cards to manage and distribute
  • Streamline processes with a single invoice for all fuelling charges and an easy-to-use portal to view your vehicles information
  • Minimise mistakes by automating manual processes including odometer readings
  • Improve reliability and give your drivers a helping hand by making refuelling quick and easy

Fill up and go

bp In-Truck Connect automates previously manual tasks, helping to simplify your drivers’ day. 

 

The bp In-Truck Connect app helps your drivers to:

 

  • Get back on the road with quick, safe refuelling
  • Keep things simple with no physical card to carry and no need to remember odometer readings
  • Improve security by automatically authorizing* payments without having to leave their vehicle unattended to enter the shop to pay

How does it work?

 

Using the bp In-Truck Connect app couldn’t be simpler. It’s as easy as 1, 2, 3:

Step 1

 

Once at the service station, the driver uses the In-Truck Connect app to locate and connect to the station via GPS

Step 2

 

They unlock the pump and refuel their vehicle as normal

Step 3

 

Once finished, a secure payment is automatically authorized**

*Subject to terms and conditions.
**Based on the vehicles onboard computer.

Need solutions for your most pressing fleet management needs?

Talk to a fleet expert

