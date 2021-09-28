We've put a lot of strategic thought into our fuel network to make sure it's convenient for fleets of every size and shape.
Access to the largest number of motorway fuel sites in the UK, with over 1,200 bp fuel sites, 2,200 partner sites, including 540 bunker sites designed specifically for HGVs. Thanks to the bp network, your fleet has access to 12000+ charging stations in the UK, and this number is growing. With bp fuel cards, the right station is always on the way, meaning drivers can get to their destination faster and without detours.
If your drivers cross into Europe, rest assured they can harness the convenience of a huge network spanning 24,000 sites in 32 European countries. ROUTEX is an international network alliance between Aral, bp, Circle K, Eni and OMV which you can access with a bp + Aral fuel card. Keep your drivers happy with quality sites and truck-ready stops conveniently located on motorways and main logistics routes.
Take advantage of our cross-acceptance deal with Total and enjoy the wider fuel network of 4000 sites in Belgium, France, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Poland.
Our cross-acceptance partner agreements also enable fleets' access to alternative lower carbon fuels such as HVO, LNG, CNG and H2 across Europe, supporting our customers with fleet decarbonisation.