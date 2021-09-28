Site traffic information and cookies

bp Tollbox for EETS

Make sure your drivers can travel across Europe without worrying about tolls.

Simplify daily toll operations at home and in Europe. 

 

Since 2018, the European Electronic Toll Service (EETS) made it possible for drivers to pay for tolls in different countries using only one device.

 

With a single state-of-the-art on-board unit (OBU) in combination with a bp + Aral fuel card and additional On-road Services, you can make the lives of your drivers easier. Let bp become your trusted EETS tollbox supplier as well as your partner for other fleet mobility solutions.

Read more

Benefits for you: 

 

One on-board unit (OBU) for all countriesthat are already using EETS.


Combined transactions in one invoice and one report per country.


No additional hardware neededfor you or your drivers.


Access to a 24/7 online portal for orderingand managing your devices and transactions.

 

Customer Service hotlines in variouslanguages: German, Dutch, Polishand English, Italian, French, and Spanish.

 

Advanced offer: Track & trace your fleet with GPS for up to the minute updates.

Benefits for drivers: 

 

Ease of use with voice assistance.


Reliability thanks to wired power supply and longer battery life.

 

Convenience - one device with smaller space in the window. 


Over-the-air updates with 4G compatibility.

 
Complementary services: tunnels, truck wash, ferries, repairand break down assistance, secure truck parkings.


Wide-range certification valid for all new countriesand for the Polish E-Toll system. 

 

Adaptors available - easily fix the box on Satellic, Kapschor Siemens devices as well as Telepass A2.


Easy manual authorization with barcode, evenwhen device is blocked at DSRC sites.

  • Austria
  • Bulgaria
  • Belgium (incl. Liefkenshoek tunnel)
  • France
  • Germany (excl. Herrentunnel & Warnowtunnel)
  • Hungary
  • Italy
  • Norway (AutoPass system)
  • Poland (A4 and e-Toll)
  • Portugal
  • Spain
  • Switzerland
  • Fjordforbindelsen Frederikssund bridge  (Denmark) 
  • Oresund bridge (connecting Denmark & Sweden)
  • Storebaelt bridge (Denmark)
  • Slovenia
  • Croatia
  • Slovakia
  • Czech Republic
Please note: The dates mentioned above strongly depend on local toll chargers
Download brochure PDF / 4.7 MB

Important toll changes in Germany

 

Aiming to reduce CO2 emissions by 30% by 2030 in the EU, Germany is introducing new toll regulations.

  • The timetable for the introduction of the new tariffs:- 01.12.2023 for vehicles over 7.5t- planned for 07.2024 for vehicles over 3.5t
  • Each vehicle will be assigned to one of 5 CO2 emission classes.
  • Most likely, the CO2 surcharge will be included in the kilometer charge price and invoiced in Germany.
  • The CO2 vehicle emissions class can be changed if needed in the future.
*CO2 Class Calculator

