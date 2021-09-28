bp Tollbox for EETS

Make sure your drivers can travel across Europe without worrying about tolls.
Since 2018, the European Electronic Toll Service (EETS) made it possible for drivers to pay for tolls in different countries using only one device.
With a single state-of-the-art on-board unit (OBU) in combination with a bp + Aral fuel card and additional On-road Services, you can make the lives of your drivers easier. Let bp become your trusted EETS tollbox supplier as well as your partner for other fleet mobility solutions.
One on-board unit (OBU) for all countriesthat are already using EETS.
Combined transactions in one invoice and one report per country.
No additional hardware neededfor you or your drivers.
Access to a 24/7 online portal for orderingand managing your devices and transactions.
Customer Service hotlines in variouslanguages: German, Dutch, Polishand English, Italian, French, and Spanish.
Advanced offer: Track & trace your fleet with GPS for up to the minute updates.
Ease of use with voice assistance.
Reliability thanks to wired power supply and longer battery life.
Convenience - one device with smaller space in the window.
Over-the-air updates with 4G compatibility.
Complementary services: tunnels, truck wash, ferries, repairand break down assistance, secure truck parkings.
Wide-range certification valid for all new countriesand for the Polish E-Toll system.
Adaptors available - easily fix the box on Satellic, Kapschor Siemens devices as well as Telepass A2.
Easy manual authorization with barcode, evenwhen device is blocked at DSRC sites.
Aiming to reduce CO2 emissions by 30% by 2030 in the EU, Germany is introducing new toll regulations.