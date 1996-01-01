Loyalty at WBC

Site traffic information and cookies

At Wild Bean we want to reward our customers who visit us often. We have two ways for you to earn yourself a free drink or something to eat. Read below to find out more

Bean Counter

How to earn a free drink?

 

Buy 7 drinks and your 8th one is on us!

When it came to creating a loyalty card for Wild Bean Cafe’s hot drinks, there was only one thing we could call it ... the bean counter. Pick up a card at any Wild Bean Cafe. You’ll receive a stamp with all large and regular hot and iced drinks.

When you’ve collected 7 stamps on your card, you can claim a free large hot drink or an iced drink.

It’s our way of saying thank you for choosing bp during your journey.

BPme Rewards

Want to earn more than just a drink?

 

BPme Rewards is our brand new loyalty programme. 

With BPme Rewards you can now earn points when you shop with us. Save your points and redeem them on fuel, in our shops, or get some great products and gift cards online.

When it comes to Wild Bean specifically, you can use your points to redeem them on any food or drink in-store.

Find out more

Speak to our baristas in-store to pick up a card and start your journey to little treats more often

