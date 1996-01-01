bp offers a range of tolling solutions that make travelling across Europe faster and simpler for vehicles of all sizes.
At bp, we understand that not all fleets have the same needs. That’s why we offer a variety of cost-effective tolling solutions for fleets operating locally or across Europe. Each one is based around an OBU (on board unit) that enables your drivers to pay automatically for tolls in different countries using only one device. Additional peace of mind comes from automatic updates to changing regulations, keeping you compliant now and in the future.
With EETS (European Electronic Toll Service), you can make life easier for yourself and your drivers with simple toll payments across Europe with just one onboard unit (OBU).
Simplify tolling through Germany with the Toll Collect with bp solution that combines all your fleet fuelling and tolling in one invoice.
Enjoy automated cash-free tolling and parking with our wireless devices, which make travelling through Spain, Portugal, France, and Italy simpler and more cost-effective.