Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  3. Toll payments

Toll payment solutions

bp offers a range of tolling solutions that make travelling across Europe faster and simpler for vehicles of all sizes.

Which is the right tolling solution for your fleet?

 

At bp, we understand that not all fleets have the same needs. That’s why we offer a variety of cost-effective tolling solutions for fleets operating locally or across Europe. Each one is based around an OBU (on board unit) that enables your drivers to pay automatically for tolls in different countries using only one device. Additional peace of mind comes from automatic updates to changing regulations, keeping you compliant now and in the future.

Request your tailored offer
bp Tollbox for EETS
eu flag

bp Tollbox for EETS

With EETS (European Electronic Toll Service), you can make life easier for yourself and your drivers with simple toll payments across Europe with just one onboard unit (OBU).

  • One device for all countries that already use EETS
  •  Automatic updates to keep you compliant with changing regulations
  • One invoice and one report per country
  • No additional hardware needed for you or your drivers
Enquire now
Read more
Toll Collect with bp
German flag

Toll Collect with bp

Simplify tolling through Germany with the Toll Collect with bp solution that combines all your fleet fuelling and tolling in one invoice.

  • Pay for tolls on all motorways and trunk roads in Germany
  • bp card for Toll Collect payments makes toll payment processing easier to manage
  • Combine all tolls, fuel and other services in one monthly invoice
  • Cashless and automated toll payments for a seamless driving experience
Enquire now
Read more
bp REETS for Truck
Spain, Portugal, Italy and Germany flags

bp REETS for Trucks and bp Tollease for Cars and Vans

Enjoy automated cash-free tolling and parking with our wireless devices, which make travelling through Spain, Portugal, France, and Italy simpler and more cost-effective.

  • Our new toll and parking solutions for vehicles of all sizes
  • Effortless compliance with automatic legislation updates
  • More cost-effective than using different local solutions or a pan-European alternative when you only travel through certain countries
  • Simplified toll and parking cost management for each vehicle or driver
Enquire now
Read more

Related content

VAT Refund

VAT Refund

innovative design of bp stations

bp fuel network

p partner stations

bp partner networks