bp believes hydrogen could play a key role in its energy portfolio. We’re aiming to build a leading position as an integrated low carbon hydrogen provider, capturing at least 10% of key markets by 2030, and are backing hydrogen as a key decarbonisation solution for a range of customers and industries.
HyGreen Teesside aims to be one of the biggest green hydrogen production facilities in the UK. Green hydrogen is made by electrolysing water using power from low carbon energy sources such as solar or wind.
Located in Teesside, HyGreen Teesside is targeting 80MWe of green hydrogen capacity by 2025 – and targeting growth to 500 MW by 2030, delivering up to 5% of the UK government’s hydrogen target of 10GW by 2030.
Alongside bp’s plans for H2Teesside, a blue hydrogen production facility, HyGreen Teesside will be vital for supporting low-carbon industry and power projects across the region. Creating high-quality jobs in both construction and operation phases, it will support local education, skills development and catalyse a highly skilled UK-based hydrogen supply chain.
HyGreen Teesside could provide enough green hydrogen to power the equivalent of over 10,000 Heavy Goods Vehicles.
It could also fuel the development of Teesside into the UK’s first major hydrogen transport hub, leading the way for large-scale decarbonization of heavy transport, airports, ports and rail in the UK.
HyGreen Teesside could generate an average of 660 jobs a year during construction and create and safeguard over 100 jobs a year during operation.
bp is working with local councils, authorities and educational institutions to create a legacy in the region and support social mobility. HyGreen Teesside’s proposed skills programme will provide up to £4.7 million in funding for investment in green skills initiatives for local people over the life of the project.
bp’s partnership with Redcar & Cleveland College will also support green skills and education initiatives on Teesside, providing £60,000 in funding for the development of the new Clean Energy Education Hub at the College. The Hub will specialise in clean energy and renewable industry training for school leavers, apprentices, and adult learners.
