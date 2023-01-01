bp believes hydrogen could play a key role in its energy portfolio. We’re aiming to build a leading position as an integrated low carbon hydrogen provider, capturing at least 10% of key markets by 2030, and are backing hydrogen as a key decarbonisation solution for a range of customers and industries.

HyGreen Teesside aims to be one of the biggest green hydrogen production facilities in the UK. Green hydrogen is made by electrolysing water using power from low carbon energy sources such as solar or wind.

Located in Teesside, HyGreen Teesside is targeting 80MWe of green hydrogen capacity by 2025 – and targeting growth to 500 MW by 2030, delivering up to 5% of the UK government’s hydrogen target of 10GW by 2030.

Alongside bp’s plans for H2Teesside, a blue hydrogen production facility, HyGreen Teesside will be vital for supporting low-carbon industry and power projects across the region. Creating high-quality jobs in both construction and operation phases, it will support local education, skills development and catalyse a highly skilled UK-based hydrogen supply chain.