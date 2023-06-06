We’re aiming to build a leading position as an integrated low carbon hydrogen provider, capturing at least 10% of key markets by 2030
The best way to find out more about HyGreen Teesside is to attend one of our consultation events, where you can meet our team, browse our materials and ask any questions you might have. Full details of our events are below.
|Consultation Events
|Location
|Date
|Time
|The Seaview business Centre
Turner Street, Redcar, TS10 1AZ
|Tuesday 6 June 2023
|15:30 – 19:00
|Tuned-In
Majuba Road, Redcar, TS10 5BJ
|Saturday 10 June 2023
|12:00 – 17:00
|Inspire2Learn
South Bank, Normanby Road, Middlesborough, TS6 9AE
|Wednesday 21 June 2023
|14:00 – 19:00
|Information Points
|Location
|Address
|Typical Opening Hours
|Redcar Library
|Redcar and Cleveland House, Kirkleatham, Street, Redcar, TS10 1RT
|Monday to Wednesday - 9am until 6pm Thursday - 9am until 5pm Friday - 9am until 6pm Saturday - 9:30am until 12:30pm
|Dormanstown Library
|Ayton Drive, Redcar, TS10 4EW
|Tuesday - 9:30am until 5pm (closed between 12:15pm - 12:45pm) Friday - 9:30am until 5pm (closed between 12:15pm - 12:45pm)
|Roseberry Community Library
|Ayton Drive, Redcar, TS10 4EW
|Monday to Thursday - 10am until 4pm (closed between 12:15pm - 12:45pm) Friday - 9:30am until 4pm (closed between 12:15pm - 12:45pm)
|Laburnum Road Library
|Laburnum Road, Redcar, TS10 3QR
|Tuesday 9:30 until 5pm (closed between 12:15pm - 12:45pm) Wednesday 9:30 until 5pm (closed between 12:15pm - 12:45pm)
|Grangetown Library
|Birchington Avenue, Grangetown, TS6 7LP
|Monday - 9am until 5pm Wednesday - 10am until 5pm Thursday - 10am until 4pm Friday - 10am until 5pm Saturday - 9:30am until 12:30pm
|South Bank Library
|Low Grange Health Village, Normanby Road, Middlesbrough, TS6 6TD
|Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday - 9am until 6pm Wednesday - 9am until 5pm Saturday - 9:30am until 12:30pm
|Markse Library
|Windy Hill Lane, Marske-by-the-Sea, TS11 7BL
|Monday - 9am until 5pm Tuesday - 10am until 4pm Wednesday & Friday - 10am until 5pm Saturday - 9:30am until 12:30pm
We want to hear your views on our proposals for HyGreen Teesside. You can respond to our consultation in the following ways:
All responses to this consultation must be received by 23:59 on Thursday 6th July 2023. Responses received after this date may not be considered.