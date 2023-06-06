On this page you can find more information about our consultation, and view and download our consultation brochure that provides more information about HyGreen Teesside.

Should you require the brochure in a different format, please contact the project team by emailing

The best way to find out more about HyGreen Teesside is to attend one of our consultation events, where you can meet our team, browse our materials and ask any questions you might have. Full details of our events are below.

Hard copies of our consultation brochure and feedback form will be available at the following locations, during their usual opening hours

Have your say

We want to hear your views on our proposals for HyGreen Teesside. You can respond to our consultation in the following ways:

Online – fill in our online feedback form

In person – fill in a response form at a consultation event

Post – Write to us or send your completed response form to FREEPOST HYGREEN Teesside

Email – Write to us or send your completed response form to info@hygreenteesside.net

All responses to this consultation must be received by 23:59 on Thursday 6th July 2023. Responses received after this date may not be considered.

