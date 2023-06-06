Site traffic information and cookies

Consultation

We’re aiming to build a leading position as an integrated low carbon hydrogen provider, capturing at least 10% of key markets by 2030

HyGreen Teesside
About HyGreen Teesside

Feedback form
On this page you can find more information about our consultation, and view and download our consultation brochure that provides more information about HyGreen Teesside.
Should you require the brochure in a different format, please contact the project team by emailing info@hygreenteesside.net or calling 0800 0803010.
Consultation brochure
HyGreen leaflet

Taking Part

The best way to find out more about HyGreen Teesside is to attend one of our consultation events, where you can meet our team, browse our materials and ask any questions you might have. Full details of our events are below.

Consultation Events
Location Date Time
The Seaview business Centre
Turner Street, Redcar, TS10 1AZ		 Tuesday 6 June 2023 15:30 – 19:00
Tuned-In 
Majuba Road, Redcar, TS10 5BJ		 Saturday 10 June 2023 12:00 – 17:00
Inspire2Learn
South Bank, Normanby Road, Middlesborough, TS6 9AE		 Wednesday 21 June 2023 14:00 – 19:00
Hard copies of our consultation brochure and feedback form will be available at the following locations, during their usual opening hours
Information Points
Location Address Typical Opening Hours
Redcar Library Redcar and Cleveland House, Kirkleatham, Street, Redcar, TS10 1RT Monday to Wednesday - 9am until 6pm Thursday - 9am until 5pm Friday - 9am until 6pm Saturday - 9:30am until 12:30pm
Dormanstown Library Ayton Drive, Redcar, TS10 4EW Tuesday - 9:30am until 5pm (closed between 12:15pm - 12:45pm) Friday - 9:30am until 5pm (closed between 12:15pm - 12:45pm)
Roseberry Community Library Ayton Drive, Redcar, TS10 4EW Monday to Thursday - 10am until 4pm (closed between 12:15pm - 12:45pm) Friday - 9:30am until 4pm (closed between 12:15pm - 12:45pm)
Laburnum Road Library  Laburnum Road, Redcar, TS10 3QR Tuesday 9:30 until 5pm (closed between 12:15pm - 12:45pm) Wednesday 9:30 until 5pm (closed between 12:15pm - 12:45pm)
Grangetown Library  Birchington Avenue, Grangetown, TS6 7LP Monday - 9am until 5pm Wednesday - 10am until 5pm Thursday - 10am until 4pm Friday - 10am until 5pm Saturday - 9:30am until 12:30pm
South Bank Library Low Grange Health Village, Normanby Road, Middlesbrough, TS6 6TD  Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday - 9am until 6pm Wednesday - 9am until 5pm Saturday - 9:30am until 12:30pm
Markse Library Windy Hill Lane, Marske-by-the-Sea, TS11 7BL Monday - 9am until 5pm Tuesday - 10am until 4pm Wednesday & Friday - 10am until 5pm Saturday - 9:30am until 12:30pm

Have your say

 

We want to hear your views on our proposals for HyGreen Teesside. You can respond to our consultation in the following ways:

  • In person – fill in a response form at a consultation event
  • Post – Write to us or send your completed response form to FREEPOST HYGREEN Teesside
  • Email – Write to us or send your completed response form to info@hygreenteesside.net

All responses to this consultation must be received by 23:59 on Thursday 6th July 2023. Responses received after this date may not be considered.