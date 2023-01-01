About HyGreen Teesside 

Our health, safety, and environmental commitment

We are enabling the world to be a better place by providing low carbon energy to decarbonise energy systems.



We care about people - our employees and those that work with us.

We care about the planet - we provide clean energy to society, to reduce our impact and to protect and enhance biodiversity and habitats.

We care about the communities in which we work in - to be a force for good, to listen and collaborate with the people in the areas where we work.



No matter what, we aim to do the right thing and meet our obligations, comply with the law of the land and look to continuously improve.