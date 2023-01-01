About HyGreen Teesside 

We’re aiming to build a leading position as an integrated low carbon hydrogen provider, capturing at least 10% of key markets by 2030
Masdar – the Abu Dhabi renewable energy company – has signed a memorandum of understanding to acquire a stake in HyGreen Teesside.
bp will work with Masdar to drive the project forwards, and to establish Teesside and the UK’s position in pioneering hydrogen and battery electric technology in transportation.
HyGreen Teesside is already drawing strong customer interest in the region, across three key segments including heavy transport mobility, home heating, and industrial decarbonisation. bp has signed six Memorandums of Understanding with local industry for potential use of green hydrogen in business and communities:
Work with us: Suppliers, we want to maximise local content in the procurement approach, benefiting the North East of England. If your services are of interest, our teams will get in touch to arrange a meeting.
bp advertises career opportunities, including for H2Teesside, on its main website