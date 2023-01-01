Site traffic information and cookies

About HyGreen Teesside

We’re aiming to build a leading position as an integrated low carbon hydrogen provider, capturing at least 10% of key markets by 2030

About HyGreen Teesside 

bp believe HyGreen Teesside has the potential to transform energy use, delivering economic growth for Teesside and the home-grown hydrogen that the UK needs.

Our partners

Masdar – the Abu Dhabi renewable energy company – has signed a memorandum of understanding to acquire a stake in HyGreen Teesside.

bp will work with Masdar to drive the project forwards, and to establish Teesside and the UK’s position in pioneering hydrogen and battery electric technology in transportation.

Potential customers

HyGreen Teesside is already drawing strong customer interest in the region, across three key segments including heavy transport mobility, home heating, and industrial decarbonisation. bp has signed six Memorandums of Understanding with local industry for potential use of green hydrogen in business and communities:

 

  • An MoU with Northern Gas Networks (NGN) positions bp as the preferred supplier for the majority of hydrogen to NGN’s Hydrogen Village in Redcar from 2025.
  • An MoU with Ensus, operator of one of Europe’s largest renewable ethanol production plants at Wilton on Teesside, for the potential use of hydrogen produced by HyGreen Teesside to replace natural gas.
  • An MoU with Tees Valley Lithium, which plans to build one of Europe’s first lithium hydroxide processing facilities, for potential use of hydrogen to support its aims of supplying the world’s lowest carbon lithium hydroxide,
  • MoU with Sembcorp Energy UK for the supply of green hydrogen to explore decarbonisation options for some of its assets in Teesside.
  • MoUs for possible supply of low carbon hydrogen from HyGreen Teesside with CF Fertilisers and Venator.

     

Our health, safety, and environmental commitment

We are enabling the world to be a better place by providing low carbon energy to decarbonise energy systems. 

We care about people  - our employees and those that work with us. 
We care about the planet -  we provide clean energy to society, to reduce our impact and to protect and enhance biodiversity and habitats. 
We care about the communities in which we work in - to be a force for good, to listen and collaborate with the people in the areas where we work. 

No matter what, we aim to do the right thing and meet our obligations, comply with the law of the land and look to continuously improve. 

Contact us 

 

