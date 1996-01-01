Our plans in the North Sea will see us continue to invest to produce resilient hydrocarbons that are aligned with bp’s strategy – that is oil and gas that can be produced with lower operational emissions, safely, reliably, and competitively, maximising the resources and infrastructure around our existing hubs.

We’re working hard to make our North Sea business the safest in the region and even more efficient and sustainable, deploying some of the latest technologies to reduce operational emissions offshore.



With other operators in the central North Sea and west of Shetland, we are exploring opportunities to electrify our facilities, replacing gas turbines – the main source of power generation offshore – with cleaner forms of energy.

Since 2015 we’ve introduced measures to prevent the equivalent of 485,000 tonnes of CO₂ from our North Sea operations entering the atmosphere.

We have now installed methane measurement technologies and solutions across our North Sea oil and gas production facilities, as part of our net zero ambition and aims.

Our North Sea oil and gas operations, growing lower carbon businesses and community partnerships will see us build on and transform our long-standing position in Scotland’s energy industry, supported by a talented workforce and supply chain, eager to help make the UK’s net zero ambitions a reality.

