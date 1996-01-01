bp has been operating in the North Sea for 60 years, providing a reliable source of energy to consumers around the world.
Our plans in the North Sea will see us continue to invest to produce resilient hydrocarbons that are aligned with bp’s strategy – that is oil and gas that can be produced with lower operational emissions, safely, reliably, and competitively, maximising the resources and infrastructure around our existing hubs.
We’re working hard to make our North Sea business the safest in the region and even more efficient and sustainable, deploying some of the latest technologies to reduce operational emissions offshore.
Our North Sea oil and gas operations, growing lower carbon businesses and community partnerships will see us build on and transform our long-standing position in Scotland’s energy industry, supported by a talented workforce and supply chain, eager to help make the UK’s net zero ambitions a reality.