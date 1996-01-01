Reimagining energy

Building on our purpose, together with our beliefs about the future of energy systems and changing customer demands, our strategy is built on three focus areas of activity and three sources of differentiation to amplify value
We want to be an energy company with purpose; one that is trusted by society, valued by shareholders and motivating for everyone who works at bp.
We believe we have the experience and expertise, the relationships and the reach, the skill and the will, to do this.
Our sustainability frame sets out aims in the areas where we believe we can make the biggest difference for bp, our stakeholders and society.
We’ve set aims for each of our focus areas:
We are a global energy business with wide reach across the world’s energy system
Our beliefs can inspire each of us at bp to be our best every day, giving us the energy and drive to deliver our purpose and ambition