Santa Claus visits bp

Smiling faces, an excited buzz, and children of all ages chatting away, while winter holiday music welcomes a magical visit from Santa...



Since 2009, the number of bp employees' children grew exponentially, as did our employee headcount. But this has meant an even bigger crown is here in December when Santa comes to call.

The Santa visit is one of the first employee initiatives that GBS Europe's employee volunteer group, Team Solaris, started in 2009. Fast forward to 2018, and more than 500 children that year had the chance to meet Santa at our offices in Budapest and Szeged. It's a highlight of our year. "This is a great opportunity to meet fellow BP parents on maternity or paternity leave, and it’s simply amazing to see so many happy kids around Santa!" said Timea, group reporting team lead and proud mum of two, who was on maternity leave.



Team Solaris is proud to continue this ten-year-old tradition, and we look forward to him returning to put lots of smiles on little faces in December 2019.

(Fun festive fact: Santa and his little helpers are always bp staff in disguise!)

