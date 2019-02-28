bp signs partnership with Indonesia’s national paralympic team

SURAKARTA - bp Indonesia announced today that it has signed an agreement with the National Paralympic Committee of Indonesia (NPC Indonesia) as the exclusive domestic partner in energy and oil and gas sectors.



The signing took place in NPC Indonesia office in Surakarta, Central Java. bp Indonesia’s vice president communications and external affairs, Desy Unidjaja and NPC Indonesia President Senny Marbun signed the agreement.



"This partnership allows bp to support our athletes to advance in their sport and put Indonesia in the Paralympic map and we are excited to see our country's achievements in Tokyo 2020 Paralympics." said Desy.



In addition to the partnership with NPC Indonesia, later this year bp will form a partnership with two Indonesia para-athletes. bp hopes to be one of the pillars in the athletes' lives, through resources that help them compete and get access to opportunities.



bp regional president Asia Pacific, Nader Zaki also added "We are very proud to be the official oil and gas partner of NPC in Indonesia and we are looking forward to sponsor and help the development of young athletes as part of our commitment to grow talents in Indonesia. We have a long history in Country for over 50 years; and we are currently operating Tangguh project which is the largest gas producing field in Indonesia. This partnership marks a further consolidation to the company's role in social and sustainable development."



bp has been a partner of the Paralympic movement since 2008 and is currently an official partner of the International Paralympic Committee to 2020. "The NPC Indonesia is delighted to have bp as our first ever partner from the energy and oil and gas sectors. We will be able to give stronger support to our athletes, and we are confident that Indonesia will be one of the nations to watch in Tokyo 2020 Paralympics," commented Senny Marbun, president of NPC Indonesia



Background on bp and the Paralympic movement

bp began its association with Olympic and Paralympic sport when it became a partner of the London 2012 Games.

bp also proudly supports some of the world’s best Paralympic athletes. Paralympians have made multiple appearances across bp's partner countries helping to raise awareness of Paralympic sport and exciting & inspiring bp employees & communities.