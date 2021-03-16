Tangguh LNG's final technician apprentice programme produces high quality Papuan technicians

Ciloto, Jawa Barat, 16 March 2021 - After running an intensive training program for three years, the third and final batch of Tangguh LNG technician apprentices programme has successfully completed their course today, 17 March 2021. The 39 apprentices from Teluk Bintuni, Fakfak, Sorong and Manokwari received international standard certificates from the Global Vocational Qualification, UK, - which can equip them to work in Tangguh LNG or other oil and gas projects.



The completion ceremony was conducted online and was attended by the bp regional president of Asia Pacific, Nader Zaki; vice president bp Indonesia, Hardi Hanafiah; Minister of Energy & Mineral Resources, Arifin Tasrif, Oil & Gas Director General, Tutuka Ariadji, Vice Governor Papua Barat, Mohamad Lakotani, Teluk Bintuni Regent, Petrus Kasihiw, and other related institutions.



In his welcoming speech, the Minister of Energy & Mineral Resources, Arifin Tasrif said "I hope the apprentices completing the programme today can take part in the management of Indonesia's oil and gas resources. I would also like to appreciate bp Indonesia with its AMDAL commitment to have 85% Papua and Papua Barat workforce by 2029 as it contributes to the development of local capacity in the land of Papua."



"This is a programme with international standard, based on the UK National Vocational Qualifications and adhering to bp’s Competency Management Assurance System, covering the fundamental and basic theories in the classroom sessions with application at Tangguh Site. Even though last year was challenging due to the pandemic, our apprentices showed determination and passion to complete the programme. We are proud of each one of them and we are sure they will play key roles in the future of Indonesia's energy industry," said Nader Zaki, bp regional president Asia Pacific.



The Vice Governor of Papua Barat, Mohamad Lakotani also conveyed a message to all apprentices, "For all apprentices completing the programme today, be a role model for your brothers and sisters out there. Your journey does not end here, in fact it only begins. When you work at Tangguh LNG, maintain your professionalism and integrity at all times – show to the world that we as Papuans are able. We are great."



bp vice president Indonesia, Hardi Hanafiah also added "We would like to express our highest appreciation to SKK Migas and also the government of Papua Barat, especially Teluk Bintuni and Fakfak, for their support towards the Tangguh technician apprentice since the beginning. We sincerely hope we can continue our partnership in developing local capacities through our various programmes."

Tangguh LNG commits to help develop local capabilities in Papua and Papua Barat through a range of sustainable programmes that focus on education and capacity building. In addition to the Tangguh technician apprentice programme, there are various educational and vocational programmes for the local community, including scholarship programs, such as scaffolding, welder and many more specifically designed to maximize the potential of the local workforce.

bp is the operator of Tangguh LNG project and one of the production sharing contractors that is working together with SKK Migas, as the government's representative.