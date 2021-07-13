Service stations offers & facilities

The Korean Wave has become an influential global phenomenon particularly in Indonesian Culinary World, KrispiCikin become a part of it, and it brings special sensation of Korean taste in our menu, which has also been perfected to fit the Indonesian palate.

Quality is our top concern as we only choose fresh chicken and premium quality ingredients while still offering an affordable price. Not only that, what makes our brand special compared to other Korean culinary brands is that our dishes are made without using any flavour enhancers or MSG, making KrispiCikin a healthier option as reflected on our tagline #NoMicinEatKrispiCikin

KrispiCikin comes from the word "Krispi" which means crispy in Indonesian, and "Cikin" which means chicken in Korean. The meaning of these two words is what inspires us to make delicious and crispy Korean fried chicken dishes with an unforgettable taste.

Krispicikin is a brand from PT. Sahabat Kuliner Indonesia. We have branches in several areas, 2 of them at SPBU bp Bintaro & Cibubur, with more and more to come in the near future.