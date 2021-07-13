Service stations offers & facilities

Everyone needs to take a short break during his/her journey. At bp service stations, we are serving more than just quality fuel, but also one-stop-destination experience for our customers. We have convenience store, coffee offer and quick service restaurant where you can grab your morning coffee, breakfast or snacks.
We understand your needs and we provide you clean and comfortable prayer room, toilets and also disabled-friendly toilets. For your vehicle needs, we provide complimentary air and water, competitive nitrogen offer, and quick service workshop at our Castrol Bike Point.
PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk (PT SAT) is one of the leading retail store company in Indonesia that manages over 16,000 stores and 32 distribution centers across Sumatera, Java, Bali, Lombok, Sulawesi and Kalimantan.
TUKU is a word taken from the Javanese language, that means "to buy", which is then used in the name of Toko Kopi Tuku (Tuku Coffee Shop). Toko Kopi Tuku focuses on selling a variety of coffee drinks, coffee beans / powder and snacks at an affordable price. Tuku offers a take-away or stop-and-go concept, so we do not provide any table. Only chairs for our "neighbours" (our way to address our customers) to wait for their orders or just to enjoy a glass of coffee before returning to their activities.
The beverage products offered are also quite diverse and 'Es Kopi Susu Tetangga' (made from Coffee, Palm Sugar, Creamers and Milk) is one of the favourite products, which was born based on inputs from our "neighbours", adapting to the Jakarta's weather. Toko Kopi Tuku are available at Bintaro, Cibubur and Gading Serpong bp Stations.
Kopi Kenangan is the fastest growing non-franchise coffee chain in Indonesia. The idea of Kopi Kenangan started because the founders have the mission to spread their passion for Indonesian coffee.
Kopi Kenangan strive to become the biggest coffee chain in Indonesia and beyond (international expansion) through high quality yet affordable product, technology, fast & friendly service, quality control, and creative R&D.
Kopi Kenangan are available at most of bp stations such as, Delatinos, Kota Harapan Indah, Rest Area KM72, Jababeka, Karawang, and Kertajaya Surabaya.
Sonny Arca Adryanto, Orins Founder, opened the first Martabak Pizza Orins wagon by the Gondangdia Bridge Bridge in 2011. Starting with 2 employees and 1 used motorbike. Martabak Orins now employs 300 employees and operating 39 outlets in Jabodetabek Area.
bp partnering with Martabak Orins is the first of its kind in Indonesia. Martabak Pizza Orins is a perfect match for our Quick Service Restaurant offering. Today, Martabak Orins is available at bp Jababeka with more locations to come in the near future.
Castrol is the world leading manufacturer, distributor and marketer of premium lubricating oils, greases and related services to automotive, industrial, marine, aviation, oil exploration and production customers across the world. The company is headquartered in the UK and operates directly in over 46 countries and employing approximately 7,500 staff worldwide. In nearly 74 other countries, we are represented by third party distributors who market and sell our products locally. The Castrol delivery network extends throughout 120 countries, covering 800 ports and partnering with over 2000 distributors and agents.
Castrol offers lubricants for virtually all domestic, commercial and industrial applications. For automotive lubrication (including motorcycles 2-stroke and 4-stroke engines, car petrol and diesel engines), our products include an extensive range of manual and automatic transmission fluids, chain lubricants and waxes, coolants, suspension fluids, brake fluids, greases, cleaners and maintenance products. We also produce products for agricultural machinery, plant, general industry and marine engineering uses. All our products have a global chemical registration status and meet compliance in all locations where the product is used.
At bp gas station, we operate Castrol Bike Point, where 2-wheelers customers can get maximum vehicle service for quick service such as changing batteries, tires or changing oil with Castrol. Castrol Bike Point are available at bp Delatinos, Jababeka, Bintaro, Karawang, Kota Harapan Indah, Gubeng, Pemuda and Margorejo.
The Korean Wave has become an influential global phenomenon particularly in Indonesian Culinary World, KrispiCikin become a part of it, and it brings special sensation of Korean taste in our menu, which has also been perfected to fit the Indonesian palate.
Quality is our top concern as we only choose fresh chicken and premium quality ingredients while still offering an affordable price. Not only that, what makes our brand special compared to other Korean culinary brands is that our dishes are made without using any flavour enhancers or MSG, making KrispiCikin a healthier option as reflected on our tagline #NoMicinEatKrispiCikin
KrispiCikin comes from the word "Krispi" which means crispy in Indonesian, and "Cikin" which means chicken in Korean. The meaning of these two words is what inspires us to make delicious and crispy Korean fried chicken dishes with an unforgettable taste.
Krispicikin is a brand from PT. Sahabat Kuliner Indonesia. We have branches in several areas, 2 of them at SPBU bp Bintaro & Cibubur, with more and more to come in the near future.
When you’re gathering with your loved ones, it is always very time consuming to a for different types of food or decide where you want to eat. Agreeing on just one flavour Chigo is a one stop solution where you can satisfy a group or an individual’s ever-changing cravings.
Chigo, one of the famous Kopi Kenangan Group’s brands, is here to take on the challenge and fulfills the multi-diverse needs of Indonesian Foodies, who are actively looking for the best quality food at an affordable price, and most importantly that suits everyone’s palate.
With the best recipe, Chigo offers the American-inspired juiciest crispy fried chicken, coated in 7 (seven) international sauces and 5 (five) Indonesian sambals.
Chigo started with a boneless chicken and dory concept to give you the convenience, and now stepping up the game with variety of crispy chicken wings, all coated to perfection in Chigo’s special 12 flavours.
Not stopping there, Chigo will keep on developing more and more exciting menus, offering you the best and the most fun culinary experience to your liking.
#YourFlavourYourWay
SWAP Energi Indonesia is an environmentally friendly energy provider which has developed a battery swapping platform and an ecosystem to support the switch to electric motorcycles that can be used for long distance needs. Over 700 SWAP Stations are in operation throughout Indonesia; one is at bp service station Metland Cybercity, and with more locations to come in the near future. SWAP Energi is also supported by the SWAP Energi smart app which can be used to monitor and control the motorcycle from a distance and track the battery status as well. This application is also used as a platform to top up travel quotas for users using OVO and GoPay.
PT. Aneka Petroindo Raya
AKR Tower, 25th Floor
Jl. Panjang No 5, Kebun Jeruk
Jakarta 11530, Indonesia
Email : retailpartnership@bpakr.com