What to watch for at India Energy Week 2023

Hosted by India’s Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, this flagship energy event takes place in Bengaluru from 6 - 8 February.

Balancing energy affordability, security and sustainability is set to be top of the agenda at India Energy Week in Bengaluru. Leaders from over 30 countries are coming together to discuss the future energy landscape and bp executives will lend their insights across many topics.

Executive vice president of regions, corporates and solutions William Lin, is joining a leadership panel titled “Pipeline for transition: Natural gas a necessary solution" on the first day of India Energy Week. The conversation will cover the key role natural gas has to play in helping meet India’s growing energy demand and the infrastructure needed to support a gas-based economy.

Sashi Mukundan, president, bp India, is taking part in a leadership panel on exploration and production (E&P). In the panel titled “The importance of continued investment in E&P” leaders will discuss the need for investment to keep pace with rising energy demand.

Technical expert Niloy Das, bp energy solutions specialist, will be talking hydrogen that day. Niloy is set to cover the use of hydrogen in the panel titled “Powered by hydrogen – India’s insland waterways and coastal shipping”.

On day 2 Fabio Montemurro, head of power systems and renewables bp, joins a panel titled “Evidence based policymaking: role of energy data infrastructure” to discuss the important role data plays in planning for the energy security of India.

Anya Hoff, bp’s head of offshore wind business development in the UK, will also be offering her insights that day. The panel titled “Fostering a thriving offshore wind sector” will explore the opportunities to accelerate growth as well as the limitations in this space.

On the final day Sophia Nadur, managing partner bp ventures, will be talking start-ups on a panel titled “Start-ups as a catalyst for advancement of the energy sector”. The session will cover how government policy measures can support the start-up sector, translating research and development into market transformation, and what new energy start-ups to keep an eye on.

‘Embrace digital' will be the core message that vice president of bp Global Business Services India, Varsha Singh shares during IEW. Varsha will join a panel titled “Leveraging digitalization for greater efficiency and energy transition” where she and other leaders delve into the potential impact of emerging technologies on the energy industry.

Rounding out the week for bp speakers, Pawan Sabharwal, bp’s head of strategic business development, is joining a panel on the application of nuclear energy for green hydrogen production as a way to fast-track India’s energy transition will be the core focus.

