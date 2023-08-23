Terms and Conditions Updated January 2024

1.1Thank you for registering and setting up your account for the bp charge network in New Zealand, a service giving you access to the bp charge network of electric vehicle charging points (bp charge network) as provided by bp Oil New Zealand Limited (“bp charge”, “us” or “our”).

1.2 The terms and conditions set out or referred to below (“Terms”) apply to the services provided through the bp charge Websites (“Websites”), smartphone applications (“Apps”) and/or bp charge card now and in the future for use in New Zealand, in connection with your access to and use of charging points on the bp charge network to charge an electric vehicle (“Services”).

1.3 Before using the Services, you should read these Terms carefully. They contain important information about the steps you must take to keep your account secure, restrictions on using the Services, how we or you can end the Services and our limitations on our liability to you. If you do not agree to these Terms, you must not access, or must stop accessing, the Services.

1.4 If you have any questions about these Terms or wish to notify us of any of the matters referred to in these terms, please contact bp charge by email at evdriversupportNZ@bp.com. You can also contact us by telephone on 0800 002788.

1.5 The Services include:

bp charge network access;

bp charge pricing schemes;

Live Map;

bp charge card;

and account and billing services.



1.6 Use of the Services is subject to our approval, at our discretion, and may only be available to eligible customers, including account holders and guest users.

1.7 As detailed below, the Terms incorporate our privacy statement, privacy collection notice, bp charge and third party terms and conditions referred to below, and updates made to the Terms in the future.

