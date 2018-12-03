Site traffic information and cookies

BPme promotions

Win 1 of 10 iPhone Xs Max smartphones with BPme terms and conditions
Placeholder

Competition closed Sunday 24 February 2019

Winners have been contacted by phone. 

  1. D Robertson - BP CONNECT TAURIKO
  2. S Kaluvakuntla - BP CONNECT PACIFIC
  3. N Bickerton - BP CONNECT JOHNSONVILLE
  4. K Ruby - BP CONNECT TAURIKO
  5. A Rangi - BP CONNECT DALLINGTON
  6. T Adams - BP CONNECT WAIHI
  7. F Mckenna - BP CONNECT KAPITI ROAD
  8. M Stewart - BP CONNECT ROLLESTON
  9. C MacPherson - BP CONNECT BLUE MOON
  10. R Smith - BP CONNECT ROSEDALE
BPme terms and conditions apply

Win 1 of 10 iPhone Xs Max smartphones with BPme terms and conditions apply. See below for details.

 

Pre-order through the BPme app and swipe your digital key tag in store and pay to enter. Receive one entry into the prize draw every time you successfully complete a pre-order following completion of payment. There are 10 prizes of an iPhone Xs Max 64GB valued at $2,099 each. Promotion runs 3 December 2018 to 24 February 2019; prize is drawn on 25 February 2019.

Win 1 of 10 iPhone Xs Max smartphones with BPme terms and conditions

  Defenitions
Promoter The Promoter is BP Oil New Zealand Limited.
Promotion The Promotion is called Win 1 of 10 iPhone Xs Max smartphones with BPme.
Eligible Entrant Entry is only open to New Zealand individuals who: (i) are New Zealand residents aged 18 years or older at time of entry; and (ii) are not directors, management, officers or employees, or their immediate family members, of the Promoter or its related companies or agencies associated with the Competition.
Entry Period The promotion begins at 12:01am (NZDT) on 3/12/2018 and ends at 11:59pm (NZDT) on 24/02/2019 ("the Entry Period"). BP reserves the right to extend the entry period.
BPme App The BPme App is the official BP New Zealand app available via the New Zealand Apple App Store® or Google Play™ Store.
Eligible Entry Pre-order through the BPme app and swipe your digital key tag in store and pay to enter. Receive one entry into the prize draw every time you successfully complete a pre-order following completion of payment.
Prize Details There are ten prizes valued at NZ$2,099 each.
Each prize consists of one iPhone Xs Max 64GB.
Prize excludes apple care. Colour may vary.
Proof of Eligibility The Promoter reserves the right to require an entrant to verify the validity of their entry within the requested time, including but not limited to an entrant's identity, eligibility, age and address and to disqualify any entrant who does not satisfy any entry criteria in these conditions. Errors and omissions may be accepted at the Promoter's discretion. Proof considered suitable for verification is at the Promoter's discretion.
Prize Draw The first 10 valid entries drawn from all eligible entries on 25/02/2019 following the close of the Promotion will be the winners.

Entrants may win only 1 iPhone Xs Max during the Promotion. In the event that an ineligible entry is selected, or the winner has already been drawn as a winner, the Promoter will deem that winner’s entry invalid and select a new winner on the same terms as the original draw.

All valid entries received during the Entry Period will be entered into the prize draw. The random prize draw will be held at 12.00pm on 25 February 2019 at Radium Ltd., Level 3, Home Ideas Centre, 10 Hutt Road, Petone, Lower Hutt 5012.
Winner Notification and Publication The winners will be notified by phone within seven (7) days of the prize draw and the method in which the prize may be collected or delivered.

The winner may be required to produce proof of identity to the promoter's satisfaction before being awarded the prize.

Participants consent to the Promoter publishing their name and the name of the BP site where the Eligible Entry was made published at www.bp.co.nz.
Terms and conditions
  1. Entries must be received by the Promoter during the Entry Period. Entries will be deemed received at the time that the Promoter is satisfied that all necessary requirements under condition Eligible Entrant have been met. The Promoter takes no responsibility for late, lost, incomplete, incorrectly submitted, illegible or misdirected entries or delays or failures in any equipment or telecommunications service used to administer this Competition. Failure of an entrant to provide their original BPme receipt/s (without alteration) to the Promoter upon request may, at the Promoter’s discretion, result in an invalid entry (and, at the Promoter’s discretion, in all of the entrant’s entries being invalid). The Promoter is not liable for any consequences of user error including (without limitation) costs incurred. Consumers are responsible for their own costs associated with accessing the Internet.
  2. An Eligible Entrant will receive one entry for each paid coffee pre-order transaction completed via BPme where the digital key tag is scanned in store at the time of payment. Multiple Eligible Entries are permitted during the Entry Period.
  3. Any Eligible Entrant who does not wish to participate in the Promotion can email bpme@bp.com and request for their entry to be removed from the draw.
  4. If any winner is not 18 years of age at the time of the draw, the prize may be accepted by the winner's legal guardian. The promoter reserves the right to require proof of legal guardianship prior to acceptance of the prize by the winner's legal guardian. Proof of guardianship must be supplied within the acceptance period, otherwise the promoter will carry out a redraw in accordance with these Terms and Conditions.
  5. Prizes are not transferable, exchangeable, or redeemable for cash or other products. If for any reason a winner does not accept the prize, the prize will be forfeited by the winner and cash will not be supplied in lieu of the prize. If a prize or any element of a prize is unavailable for any reason, the promoter may substitute for that prize or element of that prize another item of equal or higher value as determined by the promoter.
  6. In the event the promoter is unable to notify the Winner by the contact details provided or the Winner does not accept the prize within seven (7) days following notification, the relevant Winner's entry will be deemed invalid and the promoter will redraw the prize using the same method as the original draw.
  7. The Promoter may withhold a prize if it considers, in its absolute discretion, that the winning entry is invalid, or the winning participant is in breach of these Terms and Conditions, or has failed to act in good faith.
  8. By submitting an entry (whether valid or not) participants (or guardian if applicable) are deemed to have accepted these Terms and Conditions.
  9. It is a condition of entry that Eligible Entrants do not permanently delete the BPme app during the ‘Entry Period’.
  10. The Winner will be the person listed as the BPme account holder on the winning BPme app account (regardless of who completed an Eligible Entry). The Winner will be contacted by phone to the mobile phone number listed on their nominated BPme app account. Entrants should ensure their contact details on their BPme app account accounts are current and correct.
  11. Participation in The Promotion or acceptance of any prize may be subject to its own Terms and Conditions. The Winner will be advised of these terms in advance of participation or redemption, and must agree in writing to abide by any applicable Terms and Conditions prior to redeeming their prize.
  12. Participants consent to the Promoter publishing their name and image in the event they are the Winner of the Promotion. All entries become property of the Promoter. The Winner may be required to produce proof of identity to the Promoter's satisfaction before being awarded the prize.
  13. All decisions of the Promoter are final and no correspondence will be entered into.
  14. f any of these Terms and Conditions are determined to be illegal, invalid or otherwise unenforceable, then the remaining terms and conditions shall continue in full force and effect.
  15. These Terms and Conditions and any non-contractual obligations arising out of or in connection with them, shall be governed by and construed in accordance with New Zealand law. Disputes arising out of or in connection with either the Promotion or these Terms and Conditions shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the New Zealand courts.
  16. Except for any liability that cannot be excluded by law, the Promoter is not liable for any injury, accident, loss or damage suffered as a result of the Promotion or use of a prize, howsoever caused.
  17. The Promoter and its agents will not be liable if the prize or any parts of the prize does not reach the Winner for reasons beyond the control of the Promoter and/or its agents, or if the prize is damaged or destroyed during delivery.
  18. The Promoter may communicate or advertise this competition using Facebook. However, the competition is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook. Entrants are providing their information to the Promoter and not to Facebook. Each entrant completely releases Facebook from any and all liability.
  19. If for any reason the Promotion is not capable of running as planned, including, but not limited to, infection by a computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorised intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the Promoter's or its agent's control, which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper conduct of the Promotion, the Promoter reserves the right, in its absolute discretion, to cancel, terminate, modify, or suspend the Promotion. Upon submitting a valid entry, participants consent to the Promoter using their entry for any purpose that the Promoter may (in its sole discretion) decide, without payment to the participant of any compensation or remuneration.
  20. The personal information you provide will be used by BP for the purpose of conducting the Promotion and may be used for future marketing purposes by BP and its advertising partners (including AA Smartfuel). BP does not sell customer lists or other personal information. You can request access to information BP holds about you and obtain a copy of BP's privacy policy by visiting www.bp.co.nz.
  21. Any enquires regarding this promotion should be directed to: The Marketing Manager, BP Oil New Zealand Limited, 73 Remuera Road, Auckland.