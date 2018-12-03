BPme promotions

Defenitions

Promoter The Promoter is BP Oil New Zealand Limited.

Promotion The Promotion is called Win 1 of 10 iPhone Xs Max smartphones with BPme.

Eligible Entrant Entry is only open to New Zealand individuals who: (i) are New Zealand residents aged 18 years or older at time of entry; and (ii) are not directors, management, officers or employees, or their immediate family members, of the Promoter or its related companies or agencies associated with the Competition.

Entry Period The promotion begins at 12:01am (NZDT) on 3/12/2018 and ends at 11:59pm (NZDT) on 24/02/2019 ("the Entry Period"). BP reserves the right to extend the entry period.

BPme App The BPme App is the official BP New Zealand app available via the New Zealand Apple App Store® or Google Play™ Store.

Eligible Entry Pre-order through the BPme app and swipe your digital key tag in store and pay to enter. Receive one entry into the prize draw every time you successfully complete a pre-order following completion of payment.

Prize Details There are ten prizes valued at NZ$2,099 each.

Each prize consists of one iPhone Xs Max 64GB.

Prize excludes apple care. Colour may vary.

Proof of Eligibility The Promoter reserves the right to require an entrant to verify the validity of their entry within the requested time, including but not limited to an entrant's identity, eligibility, age and address and to disqualify any entrant who does not satisfy any entry criteria in these conditions. Errors and omissions may be accepted at the Promoter's discretion. Proof considered suitable for verification is at the Promoter's discretion.

Prize Draw The first 10 valid entries drawn from all eligible entries on 25/02/2019 following the close of the Promotion will be the winners.



Entrants may win only 1 iPhone Xs Max during the Promotion. In the event that an ineligible entry is selected, or the winner has already been drawn as a winner, the Promoter will deem that winner’s entry invalid and select a new winner on the same terms as the original draw.



All valid entries received during the Entry Period will be entered into the prize draw. The random prize draw will be held at 12.00pm on 25 February 2019 at Radium Ltd., Level 3, Home Ideas Centre, 10 Hutt Road, Petone, Lower Hutt 5012.